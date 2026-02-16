Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Sports Rapport
Teal and orange logo reading "The Sports Rapport"
The Sports Rapport

WATCH LIVE: Ben Ogden talks silver medal, Vermont Green explains ticket lottery

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published February 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

This week on The Sports Rapport, Ben Ogden discusses his silver medal run in the men's cross-country sprint competition at Milano Cortina 2026, Mac Forehand breaks down freeski, and Vermont Green FC cofounder Patrick Infurna explains the club's new high-demand ticket lottery.

Guests

Ben Ogden, 2026 Olympic silver medalist and two-time Olympian
Mac Forehand, 2026 U.S. Olympic Freeski Team, 6x X Games medalist
Patrick Infurna, co-founder, Vermont Green FC

Several athletes with Vermont ties are competing in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. Follow along with our interactive results tracker.

