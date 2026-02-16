WATCH LIVE: Ben Ogden talks silver medal, Vermont Green explains ticket lottery

This week on The Sports Rapport, Ben Ogden discusses his silver medal run in the men's cross-country sprint competition at Milano Cortina 2026, Mac Forehand breaks down freeski, and Vermont Green FC cofounder Patrick Infurna explains the club's new high-demand ticket lottery.

Guests

Ben Ogden, 2026 Olympic silver medalist and two-time Olympian

Mac Forehand, 2026 U.S. Olympic Freeski Team, 6x X Games medalist

Patrick Infurna, co-founder, Vermont Green FC

