Bryan Parmelee is a Digital Producer at Vermont Public.

Previously, he was Digital Production Specialist at Seven Days and was once an IT guy, many lives ago. Outside of his work in media, Parmelee helps develop and maintain civic technology projects with Code for BTV and serves on the Burlington City Arts advisory board.

If you're looking for him, he's most likely playing a musical instrument or soccer, but please feel free to send him photos of your cats at any time.