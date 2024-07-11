Vermont begins to tally flash flood damage, several rivers still rising

Flash flooding and river flooding has caused "extensive" damage across parts of Vermont, state officials say.

The heaviest rains fell last night from Addison County through Chittenden, Washington, Orange, Caledonia, and Essex counties. A 50-mile swath of the state received about 3 to 5 inches of rain from several rounds of thunderstorms, with places in Hinesburg reporting nearly 6.5 inches.

The storms fell on the one-year anniversary of last year's devastating floods, adding to the emotional toll.

A man in Peacham was found dead in a vehicle yesterday, according to state officials. Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said the death appeared to be weather-related, but the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Over 100 people and over a dozen household pets were rescued last night, including in Berlin, Underhill, Barre, Richmond, Middlesex, Northfield, Moretown, Greensboro, Lyndon, and Stowe, with help from the Vermont National Guard and Vermont Search and Rescue.

First responders have been out since 3 a.m. in Lyndonville, where several people have been rescued from Northeast Kingdom Mobile Home Park and from stranded cars.

Most roads leading in and out of town are inaccessible, including Route 5, and active rescues are still underway, said Butch Forget, the division chief of the fire department, Thursday morning.

Across the state, over 50 state roads were closed, several bridges were destroyed, and Amtrak lines were damaged, Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said during a midday press conference Thursday.

Several towns have had impacts to their public water — there's a do-not-drink notice in Lyndonville, and boil water notices in Barnet, Plainfield, St. Johnsbury and Barre City, Jason Batchelder, the Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, said at the press conference.

He added that several towns discharged untreated sewage along with rainwater, in Rutland, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, St Albans, Burlington and Middlebury, while the Lyndon wastewater treatment facility had to be evacuated.

Batchelder said the state's dams have "plenty of capacity," and only one low-hazard dam breached last night at Harvey's Lake in Barnet, which is not expected to impact roads or property.

River status

The flash flood threat is over, and the rivers are expected to crest this afternoon, if they haven’t already, according to the National Water Prediction Service:



The Lamoille River in Johnson had reached major flood stage by Thursday late morning, and was still rising. Just before noon, waters were rising in the library parking lot and shops along lower Main Street, including the post office, and former Sterling Market. By early morning, Route 15 had started flooding in spots from Johnson downstream to Jeffersonville. Areas of Route 15 from Morrisville to Cambridge are expected to be inundated, with several feet of deep water in areas, according to the National Weather Service.



The Passumpsic River in Caledonia County reached moderate flood stage and is expected to crest this afternoon, causing flooding along Route 5 in Lyndonville, with homes and businesses along the Passumpsic expected to take on water. The National Weather Service predicts significant flooding will occur on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury center and upstream flooding along the Sleepers River, with water levels similar to Irene in 2011.



The Winooski River at Essex Junction has reached moderate flood stage, and is expected to peak Thursday afternoon, and fall below flood stage Friday. Widespread flooding is expected from along Bridge Street in Richmond, North Williston Road in Essex, Poor Farm Road near the South Burlington and Essex town line, and Pine Island Road in Colchester. The Burlington Intervale will be inundated, and there will be widespread field flooding from Jonesville to Lake Champlain, according to National Weather Service predictions.

The Winooski River in Waterbury reached just below major flood stage in the early morning hours, when high water was expected to reach properties on Randall Street, Foundry Street and Route 2 crossing Thatcher Brook, and flood Rowe Field, along with low-lying parking lots at the Waterbury State Office Complex. In Richmond, Bridge Street near the Round Church and the public park were expected to flood as well.



The Mad River near Moretown reached major flood stageearly Thursday morning, when several feet of water were expected to cover Route 100 in Moretown and sections of Route 100B



The Wells River reached moderate flood stage early this morning, when water was expected to reach Routes 302 in Groton, South Ryegate, and Wells River.

Some scattered showers should move through the area throughout the day, but it shouldn’t make flooding worse. More widespread rains are expected early next week, which could cause more flooding.

Safety and resources

Important safety information:



Shelters are open in Barre (Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill) and Williamstown (Middle/High school, 120 Hebert Rd.).

Respect road closures and do not attempt to drive or walk across flooded areas.

Rivers are running fast and contain debris. They are unsafe for swimming and recreation.

Links to key resources:



This is a developing story and will be updated.

Samantha Watson contributed reporting.

