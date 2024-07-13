How to help Vermont communities reeling from July 2024 floods

Vermonters affected by the most recent round of flooding will need help with immediate cleanup as well as long-term support.

State officials and established nonprofits are once again connecting Vermonters with ways to help, in many cases renewing efforts that began after the July 2023 flooding.



Volunteer opportunities

Those seeking to volunteer can join the efforts of local groups (see below) or sign up to be notified of volunteer opportunities at vermont.gov/volunteer.

Mutual aid and community groups are actively assessing needs and organizing a response in the hardest-hit areas.

Barre Up is organizing volunteer efforts in Barre.

The United Way of Lamoille County is organizing volunteers.

In the Northeast Kingdom, the Kingdom United Resilience and Recovery Effort (KURRVE) has information about local mutual aid groups and a spreadsheet for needs and offers of help.

Heed instructions from local organizers, such as wearing closed-toe boots and clothes that are fit for physical labor. Be aware of hazards including mold, contaminated water, heat and dehydration.

For mental health support, call 9-8-8, or call or text the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.

Never drive across a flooded road or around a road closure sign.

Keep in mind that Vermonters affected by the floods will need support in various ways for months.

Donations

Vermont Emergency Management encourages cash donations as the most efficient way to get aid to people in need.

The following nonprofits are actively collecting flood relief funds on a statewide basis:



Vermont Emergency Management also suggests giving through a local United Way or the American Red Cross of Northern New England.

State officials say to contact local organizations like food shelves and other charities with any questions about donating items such as food, clothing and household items.



Be alert for potential scams

Be aware that phony charity scams can crop up during disaster relief efforts. "It is, unfortunately, a perfect time for scammers to take advantage of the moment and separate you from your money," Attorney General Charity Clark said after the July 2023 floods.

If you are approached for donations, you can take the time to vet the charity online or call a reputable phone number for the organization before making a donation. "That can be an effective way of protecting yourself and making sure that you're investing and contributing to what you think you're contributing to," Clark said.

If you have a concern, or want to report a scam, contact Vermont's Consumer Assistance Program at 1-800-649-2424. The Vermont Attorney General also offers scam alerts to keep the public informed.

This article will be updated as more volunteer and aid opportunities become established.

