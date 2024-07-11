LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Flash flooding in some Vermont communities, shelters open in Barre and Williamstown
Links to key resources:
- For road closure information, visit newengland511.org or @511VT on Twitter.
- About 3,000 electric customers were out of power across the state Wednesday night. Find power outage information at vtoutages.org.
- Find flood-prone areas near you with the Vermont Flood Ready Atlas.
- Find the latest forecasts and water levels for specific rivers from the National Water Prediction Service.
- To find more resources and other services, call Vermont 2-1-1 or visit vermont211.org.
- Find flood safety information in multiple languages at vem.vermont.gov/preparedness/floods.
By 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, reports of flash flooding had come in from Caledonia, Orange, Washington, Lamoille, Chittenden, and Addison counties, with some areas receiving over 5 inches of rain, and several thousand homes were without power.
In Bristol, a building caught fire on Stony Hill Road from a lightning strike, according to a 911 call center.
In Groton, a stream called Depot Brook, normally 5 feet across, had swelled to 100 feet across after almost 6.5 inches of rain fell in the area.
Nine roads had been washed out in Cabot, and downed trees hung over power lines in Orange.
The city of Barre suggested people go to the temporary shelter if they live in a low-lying area, and a boil water notice is in effect. Just south of Barre, roads were closed in Williamstown and officials had ordered evacuations.
High water closes roads around St. Johnsbury
Route 2 is closed due to high water at the intersection with Route 18 in St. Johnsbury, according to a post Wednesday night on the road closure website NewEngland511.org.
Route 5 is also closed at County Hill Road, near the St. Johnsbury and Barnet town line.
The latest flood forecasts
The latest river forecasts predict moderate river flooding in the areas of Moretown and Essex Junction, among other impacts.
- The Mad River near Moretown is expected to crest at about 2 a.m. and flood local roads and Route 100.
- In Waterbury and Richmond, the Winooski River isexpected to flood properties on several streets, along with a public park and low-lying fields.
- In Montpelier, several roads are expected to flood, and low lying fields and farmland will be inundated.
- In the Burlington area, low-lying roads along the Winooski River are expected to flood Thursday evening, including streets in Essex, Richmond, South Burlington and Colchester. The Burlington Intervale is expected to be inundated, and there will be widespread field flooding from Jonesville to Lake Champlain.
- The Ausable River in the Adirondacks is expected to flood roads and fields in Jay and Keene, New York.
Route 2 in Marshfield is closed due to high water
High water has closed Route 2 in Marshfield from Hollister Hill Road to Nasmith Brook Road, according to a post on NewEngland511.org updated at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Williamstown village is being evacuated
Williamstown Village is being evacuated, and Route 14 is closed there due to flooding, according to a post at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night on the road closure site NewEngland511.org.
A shelter is open at Williamstown Middle/High School at 120 Herbert Rd., according to Vermont Emergency Management.
Barre City flooding cuts off Routes 62, 14
There is no access to Barre City via Route 62 or Route 14, according to road closure website New England 511.
Vermont 62 is closed to all traffic between Berlin and Barre City due to flooding in Barre City, according to a post as of about 8:30 p.m.
Vermont 14 is closed to all traffic from about Hope Cemetery down into the city.
Find updated road closure information at newengland511.org/region/Vermont
Hardwick Police warn of flash flooding on Route 15
People should avoid Route 15 between Hardwick and Danville, Hardwick Police wrote in an email to media just after 7 p.m. There is flash flooding just east of Brown Farm Road.
Shelters open in Barre and Williamstown
The American Red Cross has opened a disaster shelter in Barre for people displaced by today's storms.
The shelter opened Wednesday evening at the Barre City Auditorium at 16 Auditorium Hill, according to a press release.
People are encouraged to bring essential items, such as medications, extra clothing, chargers for electronic devices, pillows, blankets and hygiene supplies. There are provisions for managing pets at the shelter.
Another shelter is open at Williamstown Middle/High School at 120 Herbert Rd., according to Vermont Emergency Management.
To be connected to resources or additional information, call 211.