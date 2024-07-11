Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

LIVE UPDATES

Live updates: Flash flooding in some Vermont communities, shelters open in Barre and Williamstown

Published July 10, 2024 at 9:46 PM EDT
Severe thunderstorms as seen along Route 22A in Addison County on Wednesday evening.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Severe thunderstorms as seen along Route 22A in Addison on Wednesday evening.

Links to key resources:

By 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, reports of flash flooding had come in from Caledonia, Orange, Washington, Lamoille, Chittenden, and Addison counties, with some areas receiving over 5 inches of rain, and several thousand homes were without power.

In Bristol, a building caught fire on Stony Hill Road from a lightning strike, according to a 911 call center.

In Groton, a stream called Depot Brook, normally 5 feet across, had swelled to 100 feet across after almost 6.5 inches of rain fell in the area.

Nine roads had been washed out in Cabot, and downed trees hung over power lines in Orange.

The city of Barre suggested people go to the temporary shelter if they live in a low-lying area, and a boil water notice is in effect. Just south of Barre, roads were closed in Williamstown and officials had ordered evacuations.

from the field

High water closes roads around St. Johnsbury

Posted July 10, 2024 at 10:46 PM EDT

Route 2 is closed due to high water at the intersection with Route 18 in St. Johnsbury, according to a post Wednesday night on the road closure website NewEngland511.org.

Route 5 is also closed at County Hill Road, near the St. Johnsbury and Barnet town line.
from the field

The latest flood forecasts

By Lexi Krupp

Posted July 10, 2024 at 10:09 PM EDT

The latest river forecasts predict moderate river flooding in the areas of Moretown and Essex Junction, among other impacts.

  • The Mad River near Moretown is expected to crest at about 2 a.m. and flood local roads and Route 100.
  • In Waterbury and Richmond, the Winooski River isexpected to flood properties on several streets, along with a public park and low-lying fields.
  • In Montpelier, several roads are expected to flood, and low lying fields and farmland will be inundated.
  • In the Burlington area, low-lying roads along the Winooski River are expected to flood Thursday evening, including streets in Essex, Richmond, South Burlington and Colchester. The Burlington Intervale is expected to be inundated, and there will be widespread field flooding from Jonesville to Lake Champlain.
  • The Ausable River in the Adirondacks is expected to flood roads and fields in Jay and Keene, New York.
from the field

Route 2 in Marshfield is closed due to high water

Posted July 10, 2024 at 9:53 PM EDT

High water has closed Route 2 in Marshfield from Hollister Hill Road to Nasmith Brook Road, according to a post on NewEngland511.org updated at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
from the field

Williamstown village is being evacuated

Posted July 10, 2024 at 9:49 PM EDT

Williamstown Village is being evacuated, and Route 14 is closed there due to flooding, according to a post at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night on the road closure site NewEngland511.org.

A shelter is open at Williamstown Middle/High School at 120 Herbert Rd., according to Vermont Emergency Management.
from the field

Barre City flooding cuts off Routes 62, 14

By April McCullum

Posted July 10, 2024 at 9:44 PM EDT

There is no access to Barre City via Route 62 or Route 14, according to road closure website New England 511.

Vermont 62 is closed to all traffic between Berlin and Barre City due to flooding in Barre City, according to a post as of about 8:30 p.m.

Vermont 14 is closed to all traffic from about Hope Cemetery down into the city.

Find updated road closure information at newengland511.org/region/Vermont
from the field

Hardwick Police warn of flash flooding on Route 15

Posted July 10, 2024 at 9:31 PM EDT

People should avoid Route 15 between Hardwick and Danville, Hardwick Police wrote in an email to media just after 7 p.m. There is flash flooding just east of Brown Farm Road.

from the field

Shelters open in Barre and Williamstown

By April McCullum

Posted July 10, 2024 at 9:29 PM EDT

The American Red Cross has opened a disaster shelter in Barre for people displaced by today's storms.

The shelter opened Wednesday evening at the Barre City Auditorium at 16 Auditorium Hill, according to a press release.

People are encouraged to bring essential items, such as medications, extra clothing, chargers for electronic devices, pillows, blankets and hygiene supplies. There are provisions for managing pets at the shelter.

Another shelter is open at Williamstown Middle/High School at 120 Herbert Rd., according to Vermont Emergency Management.

To be connected to resources or additional information, call 211.