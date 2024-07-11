Live updates: Flash flooding in some Vermont communities, shelters open in Barre and Williamstown

By 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, reports of flash flooding had come in from Caledonia, Orange, Washington, Lamoille, Chittenden, and Addison counties, with some areas receiving over 5 inches of rain, and several thousand homes were without power.

In Bristol, a building caught fire on Stony Hill Road from a lightning strike, according to a 911 call center.

In Groton, a stream called Depot Brook, normally 5 feet across, had swelled to 100 feet across after almost 6.5 inches of rain fell in the area.

Nine roads had been washed out in Cabot, and downed trees hung over power lines in Orange.

The city of Barre suggested people go to the temporary shelter if they live in a low-lying area, and a boil water notice is in effect. Just south of Barre, roads were closed in Williamstown and officials had ordered evacuations.