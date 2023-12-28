Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he has COVID-19

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published December 28, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST
A photo of Bernie Sanders in a committee room, wearing a blue face mask.
Nathan Howard
/
Associated Press File
Sen. Bernie Sanders, seen here on Oct. 18, 2023, tweeted on Thursday, Dec. 28 that he has COVID-19.

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanders, who is 82 years old, posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he is experiencing "minimal" symptoms and is isolating at home in Vermont.

He says he is up to date with his COVID vaccines.

The Vermont Department of Health says a new variant known as JN.1 is now a prevalent strain of COVID in the state.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Pasty Kelso recently told Vermont Public there's no evidence, so far, that it poses any greater risk than other related variants.

"As far as we know, the vaccines the at home tests and the treatments all still work against JN.1," Kelso said.

According to the Health Department's most recent report, which does not include the Christmas holiday, COVID cases remain at a "low" level throughout Vermont.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
