Sen. Bernie Sanders says he has COVID-19

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanders, who is 82 years old, posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he is experiencing "minimal" symptoms and is isolating at home in Vermont.

He says he is up to date with his COVID vaccines.

I have tested positive for Covid. My symptoms are minimal and I will continue to work from home in Vermont while isolating in accordance with CDC guidance. I am glad to be fully up to date with the vaccine. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 28, 2023

The Vermont Department of Health says a new variant known as JN.1 is now a prevalent strain of COVID in the state.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Pasty Kelso recently told Vermont Public there's no evidence, so far, that it poses any greater risk than other related variants.

"As far as we know, the vaccines the at home tests and the treatments all still work against JN.1," Kelso said.

According to the Health Department's most recent report, which does not include the Christmas holiday, COVID cases remain at a "low" level throughout Vermont.

