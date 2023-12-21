Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

New COVID variant detected in Vermont as holidays approach

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published December 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST
A person's hands hold a nasal swab and tube from an at-home COVID test.
Peter Cade/Getty Images
At-home testing before holiday gatherings can help reduce the risk of spreading COVID.

There's a new COVID-19 variant making the rounds in Vermont, but health care officials say people needn't get too alarmed.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Patsy Kelso says the new variant, known as JN.1, now accounts for about a third of all new COVID cases in the country. And it's just now being detected in Vermont.

"So far, there's no evidence that it poses any greater risk than the other variants that it's closely related to. As far as we know, the vaccines, the at home-tests and the treatments all still work against JN.1," Kelso said.

More from Vermont Public: Answering your questions about COVID-19 in Vermont this fall

Kelso says a survey of hospitals, schools and several wastewater treatment plants suggests the number of new cases in Vermont has not grown significantly in recent weeks. But health care officials are urging Vermonters to take precautions over the holidays — especially if they'll be around vulnerable individuals.

"We're still at low, although we are seeing some increases in activity, and COVID is definitely still around," Kelso said. "And if you're gathering for the holidays, it might be a good idea to wear a mask if you're indoors with vulnerable people and to do a test before you gather."

Kelso says it's also not too late for Vermonters to get the latest COVID vaccine.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
