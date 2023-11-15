Struggling to find flu, COVID or RSV shots? Vermont is hosting these vaccination clinics

Still looking for an updated COVID-19 vaccine, or need a flu shot before the holidays? These clinics are offering accessible vaccination options for Vermonters this season.



Statewide vaccine clinic

The Vermont Center for Independent Living announced the launch of a statewide, in-home vaccine service for people of all ages.

The service is free of charge for Vermonters, no insurance information will be collected, and in-home vaccinators will wear masks.

The in-home vaccine program is made possible by the U.S. Administration for Community Living with a grant through U.S. Aging.

VCIL said in a press release that entire households can be vaccinated at once through the program.

Those wishing to learn more about this service can visit VCIL's website.



Barre and Montpelier clinics

The People's Health and Wellness Clinic in Barre is hosting a weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccine for adults without insurance.

The clinics — which will not require any payment or appointment — are scheduled for every Saturday from this weekend through the end of the year, that's according to VTDigger.

Clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the People's Health and Wellness at 51 Church Street in Barre.

Two more vaccine clinics will be hosted this weekend by the Waterbury Ambulance Service.

The first is on Saturday at Montpelier High School at 9 a.m., and the second will take place on Sunday at 9 a.m. at Harwood Union High School in Duxbury.

The Waterbury Ambulance clinics offer free, walk-in COVID-19 and flu vaccines for all Vermonters from 6 months to 64 years old.



C.I.D.E.R. clinic in South Hero

The Champlain Islanders Developing Essential Resources, or C.I.D.E.R., has teamed up with Costco to host a flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccination clinic in South Hero.

The vaccination clinic will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Bayview Crossing Community Room from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 10 Carter Lane in South Hero.

Those interested in taking part in the clinic can contact C.I.D.E.R. at 802-372-6425 or by emailing resource@cidervt.org to register.

