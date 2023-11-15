Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Struggling to find flu, COVID or RSV shots? Vermont is hosting these vaccination clinics

Vermont Public | By Nathaniel Wilson
Published November 15, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST
A photo of two blue rubber gloved hands filling a syringe.
Lynne Sladky
/
Associated Press File
Vermonters in search of vaccines can go to one of several clinics across the state, or request in-home vaccinations.

Still looking for an updated COVID-19 vaccine, or need a flu shot before the holidays? These clinics are offering accessible vaccination options for Vermonters this season.

Statewide vaccine clinic

The Vermont Center for Independent Living announced the launch of a statewide, in-home vaccine service for people of all ages.

The service is free of charge for Vermonters, no insurance information will be collected, and in-home vaccinators will wear masks.

The in-home vaccine program is made possible by the U.S. Administration for Community Living with a grant through U.S. Aging.

More from Vermont Public: A Vermont nonprofit wants the state to reboot its mobile vaccine program

VCIL said in a press release that entire households can be vaccinated at once through the program.

Those wishing to learn more about this service can visit VCIL's website.

Barre and Montpelier clinics

The People's Health and Wellness Clinic in Barre is hosting a weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccine for adults without insurance.

The clinics — which will not require any payment or appointment — are scheduled for every Saturday from this weekend through the end of the year, that's according to VTDigger.

Clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the People's Health and Wellness at 51 Church Street in Barre.

More from Vermont Public: Vermont isn't getting enough doses of the new COVID vaccine to meet demand

Two more vaccine clinics will be hosted this weekend by the Waterbury Ambulance Service.

The first is on Saturday at Montpelier High School at 9 a.m., and the second will take place on Sunday at 9 a.m. at Harwood Union High School in Duxbury.

The Waterbury Ambulance clinics offer free, walk-in COVID-19 and flu vaccines for all Vermonters from 6 months to 64 years old.

C.I.D.E.R. clinic in South Hero

The Champlain Islanders Developing Essential Resources, or C.I.D.E.R., has teamed up with Costco to host a flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccination clinic in South Hero.

The vaccination clinic will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Bayview Crossing Community Room from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 10 Carter Lane in South Hero.

Those interested in taking part in the clinic can contact C.I.D.E.R. at 802-372-6425 or by emailing resource@cidervt.org to register.

Latest Stories