Coronavirus

Note: The Vermont Health Department stopped updating its COVID-19 dashboard after May 18, 2022.
This hour, host Connor Cyrus talks with state Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about the COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest Vermonters and other virus news.
A record number of Vermonters — 215 — died of opioid overdoses last year. One of those Vermonters was Matthew Hayes, a 22-year-old from Waterbury.
Some artists use oil paints or watercolors. Others create with bronze, clay or stained glass. Cooper Johnson, 18, prefers cardboard.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID in Vermont is holding fairly steady — and well below the peak this winter. But numbers aren’t the full story.
Host Connor Cyrus speaks to a trio of Burlington High School graduating seniors about their pandemic high school years.
The Food and Drug Administration expanded authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID vaccine to enable kids ages 5 to 11 who were vaccinated at least five months ago to get a third shot.
Vermont's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, but health officials will soon sunset the state's virus dashboard. Here's what to expect next from the pandemic.
This hour, host Connor Cyrus discusses organ donations and transplants in Vermont, and how recipients of donated organs are navigating the pandemic.
The pandemic shut down Vermont's courts. Now, some question whether the case backlog should even be heardWhen the pandemic struck, Vermont courts suspended all non-emergency proceedings. Statewide, it is estimated that just over 1,000 felony cases and nearly 2,200 misdemeanors have been pending for more than two years.While courtrooms have slowly reopened, the backlog – which existed before the pandemic – has intensified. That’s prompting some to reconsider what cases should even end up in court.
Children under 5 still can't get vaccinated, but Vermont is opening up and relaxing mask guidelines.