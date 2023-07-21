Caledonia and Orange counties now eligible for FEMA individual assistance

State and federal officials announced Friday that Caledonia and Orange counties are now part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster declaration for Vermont's recent flooding.

Residents in those counties are eligible for FEMA individual assistance. They join Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties.

Gov. Phil Scott and other officials urged people to continue reporting flood damage to their homes, businesses and property to 2-1-1 .

Report damages here.

The governor says this data is what FEMA uses to determine whether a county has seen sufficient damage to be included in a disaster designation.

Orleans County is still not part of the disaster declaration, despite serious damage in communities like Coventry and Barton.

Town of Coventry / Courtesy Coventry is among the Vermont towns to experience historic flooding this month.

State officials urged people in Orleans County and others not currently part of the disaster declaration to continue to file damage reports using 2-1-1, for everything from flooded cars to damaged driveways to flooded basements and garages.

The governor said that reporting even minor damage to your own property may help unlock key funding to support a neighbor or other community member in recouping major losses to their property and belongings.

Making the call does NOT commit an individual to anything. It just contributes to the data available for FEMA and other state and federal agencies to understand the level of need in your community.

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public The backyard of Gisele Pion's house, who was among the Derby residents to experience serious flooding after Sunday night's heavy rain. Homeowners in Orleans County are still not eligible for federal assistance.

New relief coming:



The USDA has issued a natural disaster declaration for all 14 Vermont counties for crop damages from the historic May freeze. The agency is still reviewing Vermont’s application for a declaration due to flooding damages.

To date the state has reported: 9,424 acres of lost crops, impacting about 200 farmers and producers. Farmers should continue to report damages to the USDA and 2-1-1 . This could help unlock further assistance for farms. More info about how to report farm damage here.

. This could help unlock further assistance for farms. Next week the state is launching a $20 million grant program for businesses physically impacted by flooding. Called the Business Restart Gap Assistance Program, the goal is to help businesses reopen and pay employees until more resources are available. More details on this coming next week.

Brian Stevenson and Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public Cleanup at Arandas Mexican Cuisine in Montpelier on Tuesday, July 11.

Key takeaways for individuals and business owners:

