LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Vermont enters week two of flood recovery
montpelier-flood-debris-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230716-3.JPG
Volunteers discard flood debris outside the Trinity United Methodist Church in downtown Montpelier on Sunday.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
falls-vergennes-202130715-jane-lindholm.jpg
Water raged over the falls in Vergennes on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Jane Lindholm / Vermont Public
red-cross-volunteers-montpelier-flood-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230716.jpg
Representatives from the American Red Cross hand out meals to volunteers cleaning out flood debris from residences on Elm Street in Montpelier on Sunday.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
montpelier-flood-debris-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230716.JPG
Flood debris is piled outside nearly every downtown storefront in Montpelier on Sunday.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
montpelier-flood-debris-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230716-2.JPG
Volunteer Sophie Feldman and building owner Vince Illuzzi clean furniture outside
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
montpelier-flood-debris-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230716-4.JPG
Flood debris lines Main Street in downtown Montpelier on Sunday as residents and businesses clean up following last week's severe flooding.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
montpelier-flood-kellogg-hubbard-library-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230716.JPG
Debris sits outside the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier on Sunday. The library has announced it may be "months, rather than weeks" until the building reopens to the public.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
barre-flood-vermont-strong-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230715-2.JPG
A "Vermont Strong" decal is displayed on a storefront in downtown Barre on Saturday as the city cleans up from severe flood damage.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
barre-flood-supplies-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230715.JPG
Volunteers carry flood relief supplies into the Hedding United Methodist Church in downtown Barre on Saturday.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
barre-flood-debris-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230715-6.JPG
A crew pumps water off of Maple Ave. in Barre on Saturday.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
barre-flood-debris-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230715-2.JPG
Sections of North Main Street in Barre remained closed on Saturday while residents cleaned out flooded homes and dust cake the roads.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
Vermont communities are weathering continued storms and some additional flooding, even as they clean up from last week's major floods. Find the latest updates from Vermont Public below.
For photos and updates of initial flood recovery from July 12-14, see our previous liveblog here.
For photos and updates of initial flooding and damage on July 10-11, see our other previous liveblog here.
Key resources on flood safety, cleanup, federal assistance and more
- To apply for federal financial assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.
- Is your community under a boil-water notice? Find a statewide list here.
- For state road closure information, visit newengland511.org or @511VT on Twitter. To check the status of your town's local roads, consult your town website or social media.
- School activities and child care program closures are collected here.
- Find the latest forecasts and water levels for specific rivers from the National Weather Service.
- Are you returning to flooded property? Get tips on what to expect and how to stay safe while cleaning your home or car and how to deal with trash and debris.
- Here are tips for avoiding scams that can crop up after a disaster.
- Flood safety tips have been translated into 16 languages here.
- To find more resources, call Vermont 2-1-1 or visit vermont211.org.
- You can also report flood damage to 2-1-1 to help the state gather data, according to Vermont Emergency Management. (If you are a homeowner, you should also contact your insurance company.)
- The Vermont Agency of Agriculture has provided a resource page for farmers.
- Find the latest guidance about how to help with recovery.