© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

LIVE UPDATES

Live updates: Vermont enters week two of flood recovery

Published July 17, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
Volunteers discard flood debris outside the Trinity United Methodist Church in downtown Montpelier on Sunday.
1 of 11  — montpelier-flood-debris-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230716-3.JPG
Volunteers discard flood debris outside the Trinity United Methodist Church in downtown Montpelier on Sunday.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
Water rushing over falls with buildings.
2 of 11  — falls-vergennes-202130715-jane-lindholm.jpg
Water raged over the falls in Vergennes on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Jane Lindholm / Vermont Public
Representatives from the American Red Cross
3 of 11  — red-cross-volunteers-montpelier-flood-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230716.jpg
Representatives from the American Red Cross hand out meals to volunteers cleaning out flood debris from residences on Elm Street in Montpelier on Sunday.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
Flood debris is piled outside nearly every downtown storefront in Montpelier on Sunday.
4 of 11  — montpelier-flood-debris-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230716.JPG
Flood debris is piled outside nearly every downtown storefront in Montpelier on Sunday.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
Volunteer Sophie Feldman and building owner Vince Illuzzi clean furniture outside 138 Main Street in downtown Montpelier on Sunday.
5 of 11  — montpelier-flood-debris-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230716-2.JPG
Volunteer Sophie Feldman and building owner Vince Illuzzi clean furniture outside
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
Flood debris lines Main Street in downtown Montpelier on Sunday as residents and businesses clean up following last week's severe flooding.
6 of 11  — montpelier-flood-debris-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230716-4.JPG
Flood debris lines Main Street in downtown Montpelier on Sunday as residents and businesses clean up following last week's severe flooding.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
Debris sits outside the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier on Sunday. The library has announced it may be "months, rather than weeks" until the building reopens to the public.
7 of 11  — montpelier-flood-kellogg-hubbard-library-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230716.JPG
Debris sits outside the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier on Sunday. The library has announced it may be "months, rather than weeks" until the building reopens to the public.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
A "Vermont Strong" decal is displayed on a storefront in downtown Barre on Saturday as the city cleans up from severe flood damage.
8 of 11  — barre-flood-vermont-strong-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230715-2.JPG
A "Vermont Strong" decal is displayed on a storefront in downtown Barre on Saturday as the city cleans up from severe flood damage.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
Volunteers
9 of 11  — barre-flood-supplies-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230715.JPG
Volunteers carry flood relief supplies into the Hedding United Methodist Church in downtown Barre on Saturday.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
A crew pumps water off of Maple Ave. in Barre on Saturday.
10 of 11  — barre-flood-debris-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230715-6.JPG
A crew pumps water off of Maple Ave. in Barre on Saturday.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
Sections of North Main Street in Barre remained closed on Saturday while residents cleaned out flooded homes and dust cake the roads.
11 of 11  — barre-flood-debris-dougherty-vermontpublic-20230715-2.JPG
Sections of North Main Street in Barre remained closed on Saturday while residents cleaned out flooded homes and dust cake the roads.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public

Vermont communities are weathering continued storms and some additional flooding, even as they clean up from last week's major floods. Find the latest updates from Vermont Public below.

For photos and updates of initial flood recovery from July 12-14, see our previous liveblog here.

For photos and updates of initial flooding and damage on July 10-11, see our other previous liveblog here.

Key resources on flood safety, cleanup, federal assistance and more

Link Copied
Posted July 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT

View or share a printable PDF version of these resources.