Live updates: Vermont watches for more rain three days after flooding

After days of heavy rains that washed out roads and flooded cities and towns across our region, the skies have been looking a lot clearer.

But just as Vermonters are beginning to assess the damage from the recent flooding and high waters, many are now bracing for more rainfall this Thursday and Friday.

John Goff is a senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service's Burlington office. Vermont Public’s Mary Engisch spoke with Goff to take a closer look at what weather Vermonters might be dealing with in the next couple of days. Their interview is below and has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Mary Engisch: The National Weather Service put out some final numbers for the rainfall totals from Sunday to Tuesday. Can you break down the big takeaways from that data?

John Goff: In general, along the spine of the Green Mountains, we generally saw about 5 to 8 inches of rain, 4 to 8 inches of rain, with localized totals to 10 inches. As you get away from the spine of the Greens toward the Connecticut and the Champlain valleys, those amounts were in general a little bit less, more like 1 to 3 inches. There are some comparisons to Irene and the rainfall distribution during Irene, but there are a lot of differences as well.

Without further ado, we have our final rainfall map for a historic two-day rainstorm.



The greatest storm total was 9.2", with many 6-9" amounts along and just east of the Green Mountains. pic.twitter.com/iahi7oGKIf — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 11, 2023

What's the forecast for the next few days for Vermont?

Our forecast, as you mentioned, is calling for a new threat of showers and some thunderstorms across the area, especially tomorrow into tomorrow evening. Given the recent terrible flooding we've seen across the state, our hearts go out to a lot of people that have been impacted by this terrible event.

We're not expecting the rainfall nearly the same magnitude that we just saw a couple days ago. However, due to an abundance of caution, we are in a heightened state of awareness from a public safety and warning standpoint. So given the rainfall that is coming in, we probably will end up having another flood watch out for portions of the state tomorrow into tomorrow evening. [Editor's note: After this interview, the National Weather Service did issue a flood watch for most of northern and central Vermont from Thursday afternoon through evening.]

The overall rainfall amounts generally are about ¾ of an inch to an inch and a half. That was typical with any type of event, there'll be variability in there. So some people may unfortunately see a little bit more than that. Other people will see less.

Floodwaters continue to recede today under generally dry conditions. Unfortunately, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Friday with additional rainfall in excess of 1" possible. This will renew the threat for additional flooding. pic.twitter.com/QnBmzN706m — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 12, 2023

Public safety officials are warning Vermonters that the upcoming rain might be problematic because the soil across the state is already so saturated with water. Break down how that would work when there's so much water in the soil, in the ground and in the rivers. And it's going to rain even more.

Normally, when you have a heavy rainfall, there's a couple of factors that go involved. One is called the infiltration rate. It's how fast the water can be soaked up into the soil or absorbed. The other we look at closely is the rainfall rates themselves: how hard is it coming, how short a period of time. For example, if I get an inch of rainfall and that happens over a day, day and a half, the soil has the capacity to absorb that and allow that water to run off into the creeks and streams gradually. If I get that inch and a half an hour, that capacity is overwhelmed, and a lot of that runs off. So those are the things we look at closely.

Right now, a lot of the soils are extremely moist. I wouldn't say completely saturated at this point; there's always a little bit of absorption capacity that we can have. But given the recent rains, there's not a lot of wiggle room with how much they can absorb. So if we have a thunderstorm sitting over Montpelier or Barre tomorrow evening, and then it puts down an inch or an inch and a half of rain in 45 minutes, we're going to have some issues with the current state of the soils. If you get heavy rainfall in a short period of time, a lot of that is going to freely run right off into the streams and creeks, and that's what we're concerned about.

Abagael Giles / Vermont Public Flooding in Jeffersonville, photographed Wednesday.

This amount of rain is not common. Can you break down what caused this recent storm to be as extreme as it was?

An event of this magnitude is not common. In terms of the general climatology of when heaviest rains or precipitation falls, yes, July and August are those heavier months. In general, it's the warmest time of year, and warmer air in general has a higher capacity to hold moisture in the atmosphere. So your probabilities of getting heavy rainfall are just naturally higher.

In addition to the rain this weekend, it will also be really warm. A lot of people want to go jump in their favorite swimming hole. Is it safe to go in? I know the river levels across the state are really quite high and probably will remain so.

Yeah, not a good idea to take a swim or do a kayak trip down a river right now. We will probably be putting out some public safety messaging from our standpoint just to keep people away. And certainly in higher hazard places where drownings have occurred in the past — the Bolton Potholes, the Huntington Gorge, for example. Those are extremely dangerous right now. I would stay away from some of that.

In terms of what people can do if they want to take a dip. I would more frequently recommend them doing that in a lake as opposed to an area of moving waters.

John, when it comes to rain amounts, we hear a lot about how many inches some parts of the state got — comparing that to how we talk about certain dams reaching their capacities, those water amounts often measured in feet and not inches. Can you help our listeners and me do the math here?

There's a rough correlation, but it's very variable. You have to understand that dams are there generally for two reasons: for hydroelectric power production and for public safety. In terms of rivers, it's very variable because depending on how the river is oriented, how the catchment of the river, the river basin is oriented in the terrain, different amounts of rain can lead to different river levels. You could put the same amount of rain in two different river basins, and they would rise at different rates.

The University of Vermont / Courtesy Water rushes over Fairfax Hydro Falls on the Lamoille River on Tuesday, July 11.

In terms of behind the reservoirs? Yeah, we're seeing some phenomenal rises. But those reservoirs are generally safe. They're designed for flood safety. So for example, if you look at the North Hartland dam, that's just above Springfield, and North Hartland there, that was designed years and years ago for flood safety going into the Connecticut River. So while the river and the reservoir came up about 80 to 90 feet behind the dam, that's actually a good thing, because it's holding back water from the Connecticut that would otherwise freely flow into the river and flood things really bad downstream.

And lastly, John, are there any other takeaways that you want to share with Vermonters about the upcoming weather forecast?

Yeah, I would just say be very vigilant, especially if you're in areas that were affected by flooding already. Of course, a lot of these people, unfortunately, are cleaning up. Our heart goes out to those people.

Know where your trusted sources of information are: whether that's a media channel, a local or state official, whether that's from us. Know where your sources of information are to get the latest warnings, to help you make your best decisions and have a plan to know what to do, when and where to go.