LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Vermont watches for more rain three days after flooding
By the middle of Vermont's flooded week, communities were watching water recede and beginning cleanup — with a watchful eye on more rain in the forecast. Find the latest updates from Vermont Public below.
For photos and updates from Monday and Tuesday, see our previous liveblog here.
Flood safety and other key resources
- Is your community under a boil-water notice? Find a statewide list here.
- For state road closure information, visit newengland511.org or @511VT on Twitter. To check the status of your town's local roads, consult your town website or social media.
- School activities and child care program closures are collected here.
- Find the latest forecasts and water levels for specific rivers from the National Weather Service.
- Are you returning to flooded property? Get tips on what to expect and how to stay safe while cleaning your home or car.
- Here are tips for avoiding scams that can crop up after a disaster.
- Flood safety tips have been translated into 16 languages here.
- To find more resources, call Vermont 2-1-1 or visit vermont211.org.
- You can also report flood damage to 2-1-1 to help the state gather data, according to Vermont Emergency Management. (If you are a homeowner, you should also contact your insurance company.)
- The Vermont Agency of Agriculture has provided a resource page for farmers.
- Find the latest guidance about how to help with recovery.
Check for structural damage before entering a flooded building
Many displaced Vermonters are thinking about returning to their homes in the coming days.
Keeping an eye out for possible dangers in recently flooded property is crucial.
Will Moran of the Vermont Health Department says evacuees should assess their homes from the outside before entering, because moving water can be incredibly powerful.
“Moving water is incredibly powerful, and if that water pushes against the home, it can dislodge structural components,” Moran said. “So when you walk up to your home, you know, make sure you're looking for things like walls that are leaning in, cracks in the foundation, maybe a sagging roof.”
If you see signs that your home might be structurally damaged, Moran not entering, and instead calling a professional.
For those who can re-enter their homes, he recommends wearing protective clothes gear, like a mask.
More from Vermont Public: What to know about returning home after a flood
Which areas in Vermont were hit the hardest?
The storm that devastated Vermont moved slowly over the state on July 9-10, dropping high levels of rain on soils that were already quite wet. Flash flooding swept through some communities.
Next, rivers overfilled their banks, spilling into additional areas.
In the central part of the state, North Calais led the rainfall totals with 9.2 inches, according to the National Weather Service, and Barre saw a whopping 7.8 inches of rain in the storm. Vermont's capital, Montpelier, watched as the Winooski River swelled and poured into downtown Monday evening.
Plymouth in Windsor County also ranked high in rainfall, with a member of the public measuring just over 9 inches of rain.
In the southern part of the state, Weston recorded 6.8 inches of rain. The town and its neighbors, Ludlow, Londonderry and Andover, were considered by state officials to be among the hardest-hit communities as of Tuesday.
On Wednesday, state officials pointed out Lamoille County as a focus, with swift water rescues ongoing in Jeffersonville in the town of Cambridge.
Rivers across Vermont responded differently to the heavy rains.
"It's very variable because depending on how the river is oriented, how the catchment of the river basin is oriented in the terrain, different amounts of rain can lead to different river levels," said John Goff, a senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service's Burlington office, in an interview. "You could put the same amount of rain in two different river basins, and they would rise at different rates."
According to the National Weather Service, rivers reached major flood stage at some point this week in Jeffersonville and Johnson (also indicating flooding in Hardwick and Morrisville), Montpelier (also indicating flooding in Waterbury), Rutland, Essex Junction (indicating flooding in downtown Richmond, the Intervale in Burlington, and other local areas), Rockingham and Northfield Falls. Levels of damage varied.
Wastewater line break sends sewage into the Winooski River, Lake Champlain
Burlington Department of Public Works say a sewage pipe beneath the Winooski River broke early yesterday morning, sending untreated wastewater into the river and Lake Champlain downstream.
According to a press release, the break was discovered around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials said crews were quickly mobilized to respond, and the state was notified. Crews were able to block off the sewer crossing pipe to ensure that the majority of the wastewater goes to the treatment plant, according to DPW.
As of yesterday, 10% of the city’s untreated wastewater was still entering the river.
DPW says because of the huge volume of water in the river, the sewage will be diluted. Still, officials are cautioning against swimming at beaches near the lake's north shore — from Starr Farm Dog Park and northward.
National Weather Service issues flood watch for Thursday
The National Weather Service is warning some parts of central and northern Vermont, and the western edge of Franklin and Chittenden counties could experience flash flooding today.
A flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. through late tonight.
Between 1-2 inches of rain is forecast to fall this afternoon and into the evening.
Today's storms could be severe, bringing large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. With rivers, creeks, and streams already running high, flash flooding is a possibility.
NWS says flash flooding is possible in Essex and Clinton counties in New York as well as portions of Vermont, including: Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Rutland and Western Windsor.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Some t-storms will be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Please ensure you have a way to receive our warnings today and keep an eye on the sky! #NYwx #VTwx pic.twitter.com/SGUb4AbiFX— NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 13, 2023
You can sign up for warnings through VT Alert .
State and federal officials view flood impacts firsthand in Barre
Gov. Phil Scott toured a Barre neighborhood this afternoon that suffered extensive damage because of the intense flooding earlier this week.
Many homes still had basements full of water and as a result had lost all electricity.
Scott said he wanted the residents to know that the state is prepared to help them recover in any way that it can.
"This my hometown of Barre, and I see that people are struggling," Scott said. "They were struggling before, trying to get by. And this just puts more burden on them. So my heart goes out to them. But I want them to know we're we're here for them. And we're going to help them through this and together."
Also touring the damage were FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and the three members of Vermont's congressional delegation.
"I've never seen anything quite like this," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Sanders vowed to assist residents in securing federal aid and dealing with private insurers. "What we're going to have to do is coordinate federal agencies and try to make sure we get the help to people who need it as quickly as possible," he said.
More from Vermont Public: 'Vermonters, keep your guard up': Officials urge caution amid ongoing risks
State agriculture agency provides resources to farmers impacted by floods
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture has released a resource page for farmers beginning to assess the damage from this week's floods.
It provides instructions for what farmers can do about crop losses, if they have to dump milk because trucks can't get to their road, and where they can go for emergency funds.
While the state hasn't yet provided any preliminary damage estimates to Vermont's farms, the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont said in a press release Wednesday that more than 40 farms have reported being impacted by this week's severe flooding.
NOFA-VT said those impacts range from isolated losses of fields and/or equipment to "complete devastation."
The organization noted many farms are still in the early stages of assessing damage, after floodwaters began to recede last night.
More rain on the way? What to know about the forecast.
After days of heavy rains that washed out roads and flooded cities and towns across our region, the skies have been looking a lot clearer.
But just as Vermonters are beginning to assess the damage from the recent flooding and high waters, many are now bracing for more rainfall this Thursday and Friday.
John Goff is a senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service's Burlington office. Vermont Public’s Mary Engisch spoke with Goff to take a closer look at what weather Vermonters might be dealing with in the next couple of days. Their interview is below and has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Mary Engisch: The National Weather Service put out some final numbers for the rainfall totals from Sunday to Tuesday. Can you break down the big takeaways from that data?
John Goff: In general, along the spine of the Green Mountains, we generally saw about 5 to 8 inches of rain, 4 to 8 inches of rain, with localized totals to 10 inches. As you get away from the spine of the Greens toward the Connecticut and the Champlain valleys, those amounts were in general a little bit less, more like 1 to 3 inches. There are some comparisons to Irene and the rainfall distribution during Irene, but there are a lot of differences as well.
Without further ado, we have our final rainfall map for a historic two-day rainstorm.— NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 11, 2023
The greatest storm total was 9.2", with many 6-9" amounts along and just east of the Green Mountains. pic.twitter.com/iahi7oGKIf
What's the forecast for the next few days for Vermont?
Our forecast, as you mentioned, is calling for a new threat of showers and some thunderstorms across the area, especially tomorrow into tomorrow evening. Given the recent terrible flooding we've seen across the state, our hearts go out to a lot of people that have been impacted by this terrible event.
We're not expecting the rainfall nearly the same magnitude that we just saw a couple days ago. However, due to an abundance of caution, we are in a heightened state of awareness from a public safety and warning standpoint. So given the rainfall that is coming in, we probably will end up having another flood watch out for portions of the state tomorrow into tomorrow evening. [Editor's note: After this interview, the National Weather Service did issue a flood watch for most of northern and central Vermont from Thursday afternoon through evening.]
The overall rainfall amounts generally are about ¾ of an inch to an inch and a half. That was typical with any type of event, there'll be variability in there. So some people may unfortunately see a little bit more than that. Other people will see less.
Floodwaters continue to recede today under generally dry conditions. Unfortunately, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Friday with additional rainfall in excess of 1" possible. This will renew the threat for additional flooding. pic.twitter.com/QnBmzN706m— NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 12, 2023
Public safety officials are warning Vermonters that the upcoming rain might be problematic because the soil across the state is already so saturated with water. Break down how that would work when there's so much water in the soil, in the ground and in the rivers. And it's going to rain even more.
Normally, when you have a heavy rainfall, there's a couple of factors that go involved. One is called the infiltration rate. It's how fast the water can be soaked up into the soil or absorbed. The other we look at closely is the rainfall rates themselves: how hard is it coming, how short a period of time. For example, if I get an inch of rainfall and that happens over a day, day and a half, the soil has the capacity to absorb that and allow that water to run off into the creeks and streams gradually. If I get that inch and a half an hour, that capacity is overwhelmed, and a lot of that runs off. So those are the things we look at closely.
Right now, a lot of the soils are extremely moist. I wouldn't say completely saturated at this point; there's always a little bit of absorption capacity that we can have. But given the recent rains, there's not a lot of wiggle room with how much they can absorb. So if we have a thunderstorm sitting over Montpelier or Barre tomorrow evening, and then it puts down an inch or an inch and a half of rain in 45 minutes, we're going to have some issues with the current state of the soils. If you get heavy rainfall in a short period of time, a lot of that is going to freely run right off into the streams and creeks, and that's what we're concerned about.
This amount of rain is not common. Can you break down what caused this recent storm to be as extreme as it was?
An event of this magnitude is not common. In terms of the general climatology of when heaviest rains or precipitation falls, yes, July and August are those heavier months. In general, it's the warmest time of year, and warmer air in general has a higher capacity to hold moisture in the atmosphere. So your probabilities of getting heavy rainfall are just naturally higher.
In addition to the rain this weekend, it will also be really warm. A lot of people want to go jump in their favorite swimming hole. Is it safe to go in? I know the river levels across the state are really quite high and probably will remain so.
Yeah, not a good idea to take a swim or do a kayak trip down a river right now. We will probably be putting out some public safety messaging from our standpoint just to keep people away. And certainly in higher hazard places where drownings have occurred in the past — the Bolton Potholes, the Huntington Gorge, for example. Those are extremely dangerous right now. I would stay away from some of that.
In terms of what people can do if they want to take a dip. I would more frequently recommend them doing that in a lake as opposed to an area of moving waters.
John, when it comes to rain amounts, we hear a lot about how many inches some parts of the state got — comparing that to how we talk about certain dams reaching their capacities, those water amounts often measured in feet and not inches. Can you help our listeners and me do the math here?
There's a rough correlation, but it's very variable. You have to understand that dams are there generally for two reasons: for hydroelectric power production and for public safety. In terms of rivers, it's very variable because depending on how the river is oriented, how the catchment of the river, the river basin is oriented in the terrain, different amounts of rain can lead to different river levels. You could put the same amount of rain in two different river basins, and they would rise at different rates.
In terms of behind the reservoirs? Yeah, we're seeing some phenomenal rises. But those reservoirs are generally safe. They're designed for flood safety. So for example, if you look at the North Hartland dam, that's just above Springfield, and North Hartland there, that was designed years and years ago for flood safety going into the Connecticut River. So while the river and the reservoir came up about 80 to 90 feet behind the dam, that's actually a good thing, because it's holding back water from the Connecticut that would otherwise freely flow into the river and flood things really bad downstream.
And lastly, John, are there any other takeaways that you want to share with Vermonters about the upcoming weather forecast?
Yeah, I would just say be very vigilant, especially if you're in areas that were affected by flooding already. Of course, a lot of these people, unfortunately, are cleaning up. Our heart goes out to those people.
Know where your trusted sources of information are: whether that's a media channel, a local or state official, whether that's from us. Know where your sources of information are to get the latest warnings, to help you make your best decisions and have a plan to know what to do, when and where to go.
Vermonters should avoid swimming in rivers, streams
After this week’s historic flooding, first responders urge Vermonters to avoid swimming in rivers and streams.
Sarah Lamb is a paramedic at Richmond Rescue, and says staying alert near water is incredibly important.
“Take a minute and see what's upstream and downstream, and make sure that there's not like a big rapid, because it could be really beautiful and placid in one spot, and then just down around the corner be incredibly deadly," Lamb said.
Lamb says if Vermonters want to cool off this week after the heavy rains, they could do so at a reservoir or pond.
Vermont National Guard responds to flooding
Members of the Vermont National Guard's Quick Response Force are stationed in Berlin and Colchester to assist with flood rescues and recovery.
Commander Matthew Tatro said members of the Guard's Quick Response Force teamed up with a swift water rescue team in Cambridge yesterday.
Once there, they used the Guard's high-axle vehicles to move through high waters, relocating nearly 30 people and some pets in the process.
"And so we moved them in past some water to a point with their boats," Tatro said. "They then went and ferried the people, brought them back to the truck, the truck then brought them off to a dry or safer spot. "
Tatro said Guard members are activated depending on weather patterns analyzed by the State Emergency Operation Center.
Members will remain activated until further notice to assist in cleanup statewide.
Sorrow and lots of mud in Cambridge
Cambridge in Lamoille County saw dangerous flooding Tuesday and overnight as the Lamoille River spilled over its banks.
Corn fields and several major roads were still inundated by mid-afternoon Wednesday.
On Main Street, 8 to 10 feet of water filled the basement apartment below Glitz Hair Design.
Stephanie Roberts, who has owned the salon for 16 years, was on site with neighbors pulling out mud-covered appliances.
"Looking at the salon, you know, if you were to walk in you wouldn't think that there was a problem — but you know, we have to keep in mind all the stuff underneath us," Roberts said. "You know, we'll have to redo electric, fuel tank, hot water tank."
With all the work required, Roberts said she's not sure when the salon can reopen.
"Just take one day at a time, I guess," she said.
Most of the houses in Cambridge village were flooded. Some had four or more feet of water on their first floors. Residents are helping each other pump out their homes with generators.
At the Family Table restaurant, chef/owner John Raphael described a difficult journey kayaking from his home in Belvidere the previous day.
"I underestimated the current and hit a tree, then spun around, hit a pole, then capsized," Raphael said. "And then yeah, it was quite an adventure. But I made it over here to see what was going on."
On Wednesday he said the feeling in town was sorrow. The first floor of the restaurant was OK, but he was taking stock of damage in a flooded basement, including systems like hot water and a computer.
"Need that stuff," Raphael said. "Need the AC — no one wants to sweat in their soup."
How to avoid disaster relief scams
The consensus across the state of Vermont this week following devastating flooding is that people want to help. Doing so safely is everyone's number one priority.
Unfortunately, in times of natural disasters, scamming can happen at higher rates.
Attorney General Charity Clark says this is because of the "magical formula" it creates, where your emotional response is easily triggered, especially if a stranger is asking you for money or help, and it seems urgent.
A common scam during natural disasters uses fake contractors assessing damages. These scams can be devastating to people already dealing with the damage.
Clark says that as of this year, all home improvement contractors have to register with the Secretary of State's Office, so you can look up home improvement contractors and see if they're listed and what work they've done. Additionally, the Attorney General's Office has a list of contractors convicted of fraud.
For phone or email scams relating to disaster recovery, Clark says the safest way to know that someone who is calling you is really trying to help is to do your own research. Going to a trusted website and finding a phone number or email address independently is better than assuming the random call is trustworthy. She also reminds people to not click links in emails if you can't confirm the sender.
See drone footage of flooding in Montpelier, Barre, Middlesex, Londonderry and Chester
Vermont Public's Kyle Ambusk captured aerial footage of some hard-hit communities around the state on Monday and Tuesday. See the view from above Montpelier, Barre, Middlesex, Londonderry and Chester.
Vermont officials on volunteering options, 'regulatory relief' and trauma
At a press briefing Wednesday, state officials noted Vermont's government is NOT organizing donations of physical items.
If you want to help, sign up at vermont.gov/volunteer and await instructions. Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison also encouraged people to donate to the Northern New England Red Cross or their local United Way.
In the aftermath of this week's flooding, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint asked Vermonters to be gentle with their neighbors.
"This is a difficult time for so many, for families, for individuals, for small businesses, and also for farmers," Balint said.
And to help expedite the state's rebuilding process, Gov. Phil Scott announced today he would sign an executive order to lift regulations.
More information is expected to come on this.
Vermonters don't need to wait for FEMA to begin cleanup
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, who traveled to Vermont to survey the damage, said during a press briefing today that people do not need to wait for a FEMA inspection before starting to remove debris from their homes.
"Take pictures, document your damage, gather your important papers, contact your insurance company, have all of that information available," Criswell said. "But you do not need to wait to start the cleanup process. The faster you can get that moved out and the debris removed out of your home, the easier it's going to be for the recovery time."
In the meantime, Sen. Peter Welch said all three members of the federal Congressional delegation are focused on making sure insurance processes are effective.
"We're going to work with them to make sure that they are not nickel and diming people, but are responding to the real damage that people are seeing," he said.
State officials say rescues, flood concerns are ongoing
Vermont's first responders are still rescuing people from flood water today, and state officials are urging Vermonters not to let down their guard.
"We are still in active response mode and have multiple rescues ongoing. The hardest-hit area currently is Lamoille County, where we rescued 32 people and numerous rescues overnight," said Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison at a press briefing this morning.
She says there continue to be flooding concerns at the following locations:
- Winooski River at Essex
- Lamoille River at Jeffersonville
- Missisquoi River at East Berkshire
- Otter Creek at Center Rutland
- Arrowhead Dam in Milton
"Regardless of river levels, our waterways are not safe right now," Morrison said. "The currents are fast, there is a tremendous amount of debris, and folks really need to stay off our rivers for the time being."
Officials are also concerned about the current forecast of 1-2 more inches of rain on Thursday and Friday.
"With rain in the forecast, and nowhere for it to go, we could see waters rise again," said Gov. Phil Scott.
As for remaining flood waters, it's still not safe to drive, walk, swim or boat through them — there could be downed power lines, debris and other material that make the waters dangerous.
Johnson waits and wonders about wastewater treatment
For communities that have seen flooding sweep through their downtowns, the safety of the drinking water supply is one major concern. But there's another municipal worry many areas are facing now as well: whether or not their wastewater systems have been able to hold up under the barrage of water.
In Johnson, the treatment plant has been underwater since Monday. That is not good. Vermont Public's Jane Lindholm has more in this report.
Many rescued, but none seriously injured
State officials continue to report no serious injuries or fatalities as a result of the emergency flooding.
Vermont Emergency Management says that swift water teams have performed more than 175 rescues, and responders are still in the field.
National Guard helicopters assisted with the rescues yesterday.
Officials caution that flooding could resume this week. Storms Thursday and Friday could bring up to one inch of rain throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Boil the water in these towns before drinking
Several communities across Vermont have issued water boil notices due to flooding.
Water utilities in Richmond, Woodstock, Ludlow, Barre, Chester, Chelsea, Marshfeld, Montpelier, Alburgh and the Weston mobile park have all issued boil water notices.
Morrisville Water and Light issued a DO NOT DRINK notice for its residents, citing significant flood damage.
Is your community under a boil-water notice? Find a statewide list here.
Rivers recede dramatically in many parts of the state
Rivers have crested across Vermont, though many remain above flood stage and could still pose a threat.
The Winooski River in Montpelier is around 12 feet this morning after peaking at 21 feet yesterday. It is now below flood stage.
Down river in Essex Junction, the Winooski River remains in a major flood stage with levels more than 10 feet above what's considered a flood.
According to the National Weather Service, the Otter Creek in Rutland, the Mississquoi in East Berkshire, the Lamoille in Jeffersonville, the White River in Hartford and many other rivers also fell overnight.
However, emergency officials say they are concerned that forecast rain tomorrow could pose fresh dangers throughout the state.