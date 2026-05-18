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Wednesdays with Farmer Fred in Plymouth Notch

Wednesdays with Farmer Fred in Plymouth Notch

The Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site’s resident farmer will be on hand each Wednesday from June 10 to October 21 to demonstrate historic farming tools and techniques. Visitors may witness such activities as sheep shearing, rye harvesting, or cider pressing. In addition to being an excellent educator, Farmer Fred is a renowned storyteller and is sure to entertain.

Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site
Every week through Oct 21, 2026.
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM

Event Supported By

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
https://historicsites.vermont.gov/
Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site
3780 VT Rt 100A
Plymouth, Vermont 05056
802-672-1195
rejoice.scherry@vermont.gov
https://historicsites.vermont.gov/