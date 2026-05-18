Wednesdays with Farmer Fred in Plymouth Notch
Wednesdays with Farmer Fred in Plymouth Notch
The Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site’s resident farmer will be on hand each Wednesday from June 10 to October 21 to demonstrate historic farming tools and techniques. Visitors may witness such activities as sheep shearing, rye harvesting, or cider pressing. In addition to being an excellent educator, Farmer Fred is a renowned storyteller and is sure to entertain.
Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site
Every week through Oct 21, 2026.
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Event Supported By
Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site
3780 VT Rt 100APlymouth, Vermont 05056
802-672-1195
rejoice.scherry@vermont.gov