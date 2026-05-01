Veterans Appreciation Open Play
Veterans Appreciation Open Play
We wanted to honor our veterans on Memorial Day by giving them a FREE open play from 9am-12pm at Paddleworks Pickleball Club at 41 N. Lambomdard Rd, Lebanon, NH. Call us at 603-448-0336 or send us questions at info@paddleworks.com. Come play pickleball!
Paddleworks Pickleball Club
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 25 May 2026
Event Supported By
Paddleworks Pickleball Club
603-448-0336
info@paddleworks.com
Paddleworks Pickleball Club
41 N. Labombard RoadLebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-0336
info@paddleworks.com