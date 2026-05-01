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Veterans Appreciation Open Play

Veterans Appreciation Open Play

We wanted to honor our veterans on Memorial Day by giving them a FREE open play from 9am-12pm at Paddleworks Pickleball Club at 41 N. Lambomdard Rd, Lebanon, NH. Call us at 603-448-0336 or send us questions at info@paddleworks.com. Come play pickleball!

Paddleworks Pickleball Club
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 25 May 2026

Event Supported By

Paddleworks Pickleball Club
603-448-0336
info@paddleworks.com
https://www.paddleworkspickleball.com/
Paddleworks Pickleball Club
41 N. Labombard Road
Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-0336
info@paddleworks.com
https://www.paddleworkspickleball.com/