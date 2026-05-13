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Vermont Symphony Summer Festival Tour: America 250

Vermont Symphony Summer Festival Tour: America 250

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra's Summer Festival Tour: America 250 brings music to communities across the Green Mountain State, with July 3 celebrated in Grafton. There’s nothing quite like a balmy July evening in the Vermont outdoors, especially when the state’s orchestra performs beloved favorites like Morton Gould’s American Salute, Aaron Copland’s Hoe-Down from Rodeo, a lively selection of music by Duke Ellington, John Williams, John Philip Sousa, and more. The concert is conducted by VSO Music Director Andrew Crust.

Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center
$0-$45
07:30 PM - 09:15 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vermont Symphony Orchestra
802-864-5741
hello@vso.org
https://www.vso.org/

Artist Group Info

Vermont Symphony Orchestra
hello@vso.org
https://www.vso.org
Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center
783 Townshend Rd
Grafton, Vermont 05146
info@graftonponds.com
https://www.graftoninnvermont.com/southern-vt-trails-outdoors