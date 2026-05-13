Vermont Symphony Summer Festival Tour: America 250
Vermont Symphony Summer Festival Tour: America 250
The Vermont Symphony Orchestra's Summer Festival Tour: America 250 brings music to communities across the Green Mountain State, with July 2 celebrated on the mountain in East Burke with fireworks. There’s nothing quite like a balmy July evening in the Vermont outdoors, especially when the state’s orchestra performs beloved favorites like Morton Gould’s American Salute, Aaron Copland’s Hoe-Down from Rodeo, a lively selection of music by Duke Ellington, John Williams, John Philip Sousa, and more. The concert is conducted by VSO Music Director Andrew Crust.
Burke Mountain Hotel and Ski Resort
$0-$45
07:30 PM - 09:15 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Vermont Symphony Orchestra
802-864-5741
hello@vso.org
Artist Group Info
Vermont Symphony Orchestra
hello@vso.org
Burke Mountain Hotel and Ski Resort
2559 Mountain View RdEast Burke, Vermont 05832