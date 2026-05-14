Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Symphony Free Trio Concert: Montpelier Pride

Vermont Symphony Free Trio Concert: Montpelier Pride

With Montpelier Pride, VSO’s trio performs a free chamber music concert for oboe, bassoon & piano by Francis Poulenc, Julius Eastman, Caroline Shaw, and others. This event celebrates gay and lesbian composers, as well as other underrepresented voices from across the musical canon. Pre-registration is encouraged via the Eventbrite link; while the concert is free, donations are welcome at the event. Musicians: Katie Oprea, oboe; Rachael Elliott, bassoon; Alison Cerutti, piano.

Christ Congregational Church
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vermont Symphony Orchestra
802-864-5741
hello@vso.org
https://www.vso.org/

Artist Group Info

Vermont Symphony Orchestra
hello@vso.org
https://www.vso.org
Christ Congregational Church
64 State St.
Montpelier, Vermont 05602
802-223-3631
hello@vso.org
https://sites.google.com/view/christchurchvt