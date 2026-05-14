Vermont Symphony Free Trio Concert: Montpelier Pride
Vermont Symphony Free Trio Concert: Montpelier Pride
With Montpelier Pride, VSO’s trio performs a free chamber music concert for oboe, bassoon & piano by Francis Poulenc, Julius Eastman, Caroline Shaw, and others. This event celebrates gay and lesbian composers, as well as other underrepresented voices from across the musical canon. Pre-registration is encouraged via the Eventbrite link; while the concert is free, donations are welcome at the event. Musicians: Katie Oprea, oboe; Rachael Elliott, bassoon; Alison Cerutti, piano.
Christ Congregational Church
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
Vermont Symphony Orchestra
802-864-5741
hello@vso.org
Artist Group Info
Vermont Symphony Orchestra
hello@vso.org
Christ Congregational Church
64 State St.Montpelier, Vermont 05602
802-223-3631
hello@vso.org