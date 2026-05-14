Vermont Symphony Free Trio Concert: Montpelier Pride

With Montpelier Pride, VSO’s trio performs a free chamber music concert for oboe, bassoon & piano by Francis Poulenc, Julius Eastman, Caroline Shaw, and others. This event celebrates gay and lesbian composers, as well as other underrepresented voices from across the musical canon. Pre-registration is encouraged via the Eventbrite link; while the concert is free, donations are welcome at the event. Musicians: Katie Oprea, oboe; Rachael Elliott, bassoon; Alison Cerutti, piano.