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The Wesley Bell Ringers in Concert

The Wesley Bell Ringers in Concert

The Wesley Bell Ringers will perform at Grace Congregational UCC in Rutland on Fri, June 12th at 7:00pm. This will be one of 12 concerts in 16 days on the choir’s 60th annual summer tour and will feature 18 teenage ringers playing more than 150 handbells and handchimes.

In 1963, The Wesley Bell Ringers, a music ministry of Christ United Methodist Church in Salt Lake City, UT, began with 9 youth ringers and 25 bells. From the very beginning membership in the choir has been open to any youth dedicated to learning the art of handbell ringing and caring for their fellow ringers.

Fast forward 60 years! The 18 current ringers are the most recent of more than 520 youth who have participated in the choir. The experience and dedication has never changed. The choir developed a reputation for musical excellence that continues to open doors to exciting opportunities.

Highlights from the 2026 summer concert include: Matthew Compton’s Transitions of the Heart, Kevin McChesney’s arrangement of Intermezzo from Carmen, Douglas Anderson’s arrangement of Oblivion, and Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

Grace Congregational UCC is located at 8 Court St in Rutland, VT. Admission to the concert is free, and a free will offering will be collected.

Grace Congregational UCC
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Grace Congregational UCC
https://gracechurchvt.org

Artist Group Info

The Wesley Bell Ringers
https://www.thewesleybellringers.com/
Grace Congregational UCC
8 Court Street
Rutland, Vermont 05701
https://gracechurchvt.org/