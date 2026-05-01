The Big Red Barn Student Art Show

The Mad River Valley community is set to celebrate creativity, collaboration, and young talent at the upcoming Student Art Show, hosted at the Big Red Barn at Lareau Farm & Forest. The exhibition will run from May 14 through May 24, open Thursday through Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This vibrant showcase features artwork from students across the region, including Crossett Brook Middle School, Fayston Elementary, Green Mountain Valley School, Harwood Union High School, Moretown Elementary, Neck of the Woods, Spring Hill School, Sugarbush Day School, Vermont Farm & Forest School, Waitsfield Elementary, and Warren Elementary.

A highlight of the event is its emphasis on strengthening connections between schools and the broader community. By bringing student artwork into a shared public space, the exhibition reflects the belief that art is both a personal and social experience—one that thrives when shared. The collaboration among so many local schools creates a unique and inspiring environment for visitors of all ages.

The public is warmly invited to attend the Opening Reception on Friday, May 15, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., where guests can meet young artists, view a wide range of creative works, and celebrate the artistic spirit of the Mad River Valley.