Stargazing at Calvin Coolidge Historic Site

Stargazing will begin with a presentation by Carl Malikowski, a tour guide at the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site and member of the Springfield Telescope Makers Club. At 7:30 p.m., Carl will teach guests about deep-sky objects such as galaxies, nebulae, star clusters, and planets. He will also share a brief history of Astronomy enthusiasts in Vermont. From 8:30 p.m. until as late as 10:30, visitors will head outdoors to view the night sky with telescopes.

In the event of rain or heavy cloud cover, the presentation will still take place, but stargazing will be cancelled. Announcements about weather conditions will be shared on the Vermont State Historic Sites Facebook page prior to the event.