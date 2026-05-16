Silver Songs: Celebrating Cantabile's 25th Anniversary
Silver Songs: Celebrating Cantabile's 25th Anniversary
Cantabile, founded in 2001, is an auditioned chorus of 29 voices performing a repertoire of women's choral literature across musical periods. This retrospective of 25 years of Cantabile music will include sacred texts, spirituals, folk literature and show tunes all true to the eclectic nature of our programing.
First Congregational Church of Lebanon, NH
By donation
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cantabile
8022995910
jsandbergcook@gmail.com
First Congregational Church of Lebanon, NH
10 S Park StreetLebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-4281
church@fccleb.org