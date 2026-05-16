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Silver Songs: Cantabile's Spring Concert

Silver Songs: Cantabile's Spring Concert

Cantabile, founded in 2001, is an auditioned chorus of 29 voices performing a repertoire of women's choral literature across musical periods. This retrospective of 25 years of Cantabile music will include spirituals, folk literature and show tunes all true to the eclectic nature of our programing.

Norwich Congregational Church
By donation
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Cantabile
8022995910
jsandbergcook@gmail.com
https://www.cantabilewomen.org
Norwich Congregational Church
15 Church Street
Norwich, Vermont 05055
802-649-1433
norwichcongregational@gmail.com
http://norwichcongregational.org