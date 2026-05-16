Silver Songs: Cantabile's Spring Concert
Silver Songs: Cantabile's Spring Concert
Cantabile, founded in 2001, is an auditioned chorus of 29 voices performing a repertoire of women's choral literature across musical periods. This retrospective of 25 years of Cantabile music will include spirituals, folk literature and show tunes all true to the eclectic nature of our programing.
Norwich Congregational Church
By donation
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cantabile
8022995910
jsandbergcook@gmail.com
Norwich Congregational Church
15 Church StreetNorwich, Vermont 05055
802-649-1433
norwichcongregational@gmail.com