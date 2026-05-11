Rock River Players present the Annual Tom Ely Festival of One-Acts

The Rock River Players (RRP) continue their spring tradition of offering a lineup of short plays May 21 to 24, 2026, officially renaming the production the Annual Tom Ely Festival of One-Acts in memory of a beloved participant who embodied the spirit of community theater in our region.

For the fifth year running, the festival will showcase a breadth of local talent, featuring a collection of four short plays all by area playwrights. The lineup offers moments of laughter and reflection, exploring universal themes - of family, memory, technology, connection, and grief - through four distinct lenses.

On the program:



The Bench by John Swartz and directed by Charlene Kennedy, offers a poignant character study centered on three people with personal ties to a deteriorating park bench, examining the quiet stories born in shared spaces and the meaning we apply to them.

by John Swartz and directed by Charlene Kennedy, offers a poignant character study centered on three people with personal ties to a deteriorating park bench, examining the quiet stories born in shared spaces and the meaning we apply to them. The Mockingbird's Nest by Craig Bailey and directed by Shey Nessralla making his directorial debut, is a futuristic satire examining the intersection of technology, human connection, and lengths we’re willing to go to alleviate our guilt.

by Craig Bailey and directed by Shey Nessralla making his directorial debut, is a futuristic satire examining the intersection of technology, human connection, and lengths we’re willing to go to alleviate our guilt. Work and Play written and directed by RRP newcomer Jon DeAngelis, provides a riotous collision between the past and present, bringing the audience into one family’s 1940s living room, until their quintessential domestic life is interrupted by the distractions of modern life.

written and directed by RRP newcomer Jon DeAngelis, provides a riotous collision between the past and present, bringing the audience into one family’s 1940s living room, until their quintessential domestic life is interrupted by the distractions of modern life. Advocate for the Dead by Miles Ledoux and directed by Kay Beckett, brings an original Agatha Christie adaptation to the stage with an atmospheric drama set against the cliffs of Mallorca, exploring themes of mortality and the paths we leave behind.

While this production marks RRP’s fifth annual presentation of one-acts, it is the inaugural production renamed in perpetuity to honor the memory of Tom Ely, a core company member who passed away in 2025. Ely shared the belief that participating in theater is about “much more than being on stage.” The production celebrates his lasting legacy of inclusion and the spirit of exploration he brought to every production.

“This year’s lineup offers a vibrant snapshot of the creative talent that exists all around us here in Southern Vermont,” says Amy Donahue, the show’s Producer and RRP’s Artistic Director. “And the opportunity to stage these stories in memory of Tom is a profound honor. We hope this collection of thought-provoking works serves as a fitting tribute to his passion for the power of community theater to bring us together.”

In addition to the seven playwrights and directors, this year’s company includes 19 local artists bringing each piece to the stage: Jonathan Benney, Emmadora Boutcher, Susan Boyd Joyce, Peter Broussard, Aaron Buchman, Tobi Buchman, Amy Donahue, James Duffy, Harral Hamilton, Ena Küpper, Miles Ledoux, Dyana Lee, Ann Linge, Linda Lipkin, Laura Lockie, Tamar Mentzer, Nick Morgan, and Nicole Winot with Jess Guerrero on lights and sound.

Performances are at the Williamsville Hall, 35 Dover Rd, Williamsville, Vermont, Thursday through Saturday, May 21 to 23, 2026, at 7:00pm, and Sunday, May 24, 2026, at 3:00pm. In the spirit of making the arts accessible to all, RRP, with this production, launches a sliding scale ticket range of $15 to $25 for general admission, with no one turned away for lack of funds.

Tickets are available both in advance at www.rockriverplayers.org, or at the door (with cash, check, card, or Venmo/PayPal). For more information about the show or tickets, contact info@rockriverplayers.org.