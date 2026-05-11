Queen City Indivisible Story Slam, Round Two: THE LONG HAUL: TALES OF EFFORT AND ENDURANCE

Join Queen City VT Indivisible for an evening of stories, laughter and community. Hosted by Sue Schmidt. Proceeds support democracy and Queen City Indivisible. Homemade bake sale proceeds support MIGRANT JUSTICE. THE LONG HAUL: TALES OF EFFORT AND ENDURANCE. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Tickets available at door or at Evenbrite.com - enter ENDURANCE IS INSPIRING, Burlington, VT. Want to tell a story? Contact Annie at AnnieQCVI@gmail.com