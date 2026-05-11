Queen City Indivisible Story Slam, Round Two: THE LONG HAUL: TALES OF EFFORT AND ENDURANCE
Queen City Indivisible Story Slam, Round Two: THE LONG HAUL: TALES OF EFFORT AND ENDURANCE
Join Queen City VT Indivisible for an evening of stories, laughter and community. Hosted by Sue Schmidt. Proceeds support democracy and Queen City Indivisible. Homemade bake sale proceeds support MIGRANT JUSTICE. THE LONG HAUL: TALES OF EFFORT AND ENDURANCE. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Tickets available at door or at Evenbrite.com - enter ENDURANCE IS INSPIRING, Burlington, VT. Want to tell a story? Contact Annie at AnnieQCVI@gmail.com
Main Street Landing Blackbox
Donation: $15
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Queen City Indivisible
802-355-1187
ANNIEQCVI@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
dianetgottlieb@gmail.com
Main Street Landing Blackbox
60 Lake StreetBurlington, Vermont 05401
8025577193
benjaminrecchia@gmavt.net