All The Rivers
All The Rivers
All the Rivers is a global ensemble of immigrant and refugee musicians from 10 countries who now call Vermont home. Founded by musical director Avi Salloway, the group blends musical traditions from around the world into high-energy performances rooted in story, solidarity, and connection. Singing in six languages, All the Rivers celebrates immigrant voices while creating joyful, transformative experiences through music and community.
Chandler Center for the Arts
Free Tickets, Donations Accepted, Reservations Encouraged
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Chandler Center for the Arts
802-728-9878
marketing@chandler-arts.org
Artist Group Info
All the Rivers
alltheriversensemble@gmail.com
Chandler Center for the Arts
71 N. Main StreetRandolph, Vermont 05060
802-728-9878
marketing@chandler-arts.org