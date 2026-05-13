Jazz with the Levin Brothers

Emerging from the 1970s New York City jazz scene, keyboardist Pete Levin and bass player Tony Levin have performed and recorded with dozens of the biggest names in jazz and rock. Pete has worked with everyone from from Miles Davis to Charles Mingus and Paul Simon. Tony has performed and recorded with the likes of John Lennon, Dire Straits, and Pink Floyd, and continues to be Peter Gabriel's long-time recording and touring bassist. They'll be joined here by jazz veterans Jeff "Seige" Seigel on drums and Pat Labarbera on saxophone. The band's repertoire draws from '50s-era jazz, with excursions into classical, pop, and progressive rock genres—including songs by Paul Simon, King Crimson, and Jimi Hendrix—adapted to the band's jazz style, as well as originals.