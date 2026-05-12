A Burlington summer favorite is back! Join us for the BTV Market, a summer artists’ and makers’ market in the heart of downtown Burlington, taking place on four summer Saturdays. Stroll through City Hall Park and find artists, designers, handmade goods, delicious bites, and one-of-a-kind finds. Whether you're looking for prints to decorate your room, jewelry to add some style, fun crafts, or just connecting with your community of local artists, this is the place to be.

Last Saturdays, June - September | June 27 · July 25 · August 29 · September 26 | 11am - 3pm | City Hall Park

Check out the vendor lineup and more details at loveburlington.org/btvmarket.

Media sponsor: Seven Days.

