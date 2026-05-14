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Point CounterPoint Benefit Concert with Diana Fanning

Point CounterPoint Benefit Concert with Diana Fanning

Point CounterPoint has brought the joy of chamber music to countless young people for over sixty years. Join us to support PCP and keep the legacy alive! Pianist Diana Fanning returns to Town Hall Theater with members of the Point CounterPoint faculty for an evening of chamber music to benefit the Point CounterPoint Foundation.

The program features Falla's Suite Populaire Espagnole, Lutosławski's String Quartet, and Ravel's Piano Trio, performed by Fanning alongside current PCP faculty Ari Streisfeld and Holly Workman (violin), Samuel Kelder (viola), Jennifer Carpenter and Julia Henderson (cello), Johnna Wu (violin), and David Shimoni (piano).

Town Hall Theater
$75-$125
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Point CounterPoint
267-886-5359
pointcp@gmail.com
https://pointcp.com/

Artist Group Info

Diana Fanning, Point CounterPoint faculty
https://pointcp.com/
Town Hall Theater
72-76 Merchants Row
Middlebury, Vermont 05753