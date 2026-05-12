Play Every Town Concert in Groton VT

Renowned pianist David Feurzeig will perform his 100th Vermont concert on Saturday May 30 at 3:00pm in Groton, VT at the Groton United Methodist Church, 1397 Scott Highway, with local performers Leah Gagnon, flute and John Gordon’s Granite Calliope, continuing David’s exciting tour--a free show in all of Vermont’s 252 towns to spread the joy of music and promote environmentally sustainable performance. In May of 2022, he embarked on his Play Every Town project: 252 free concerts in each of Vermont’s 252 towns to combat climate change through the power of community and music. With this project David will become the first musician to perform in every Vermont municipality. He will travel in his solar-charged electric vehicle throughout the state, offering free concerts to bring attention to the interrelated issues of climate and community, while bringing the joy of music to his audiences.