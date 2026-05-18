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Paul Andriscin: Inquiry into the Revolutionary Mind

Paul Andriscin: Inquiry into the Revolutionary Mind

Modern day historian Paul Andriscin turns on the time machine to interview Maj. Gen. Philip Schuyler, Gen. Arnold, and Lt. Col. John Trumbull about the decision 250 years ago on July 7, 1776, to build a new American defense on the “strong ground” of Mount Independence. Why did they think this location would best protect New England from the British enemy to the north? What was taking place on Lake Champlain before this decision and what did it take to build this major new defense?

Program runs from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Call 802-948-2000 for details.

Mount Independence State Historic Site
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
https://historicsites.vermont.gov/
Mount Independence State Historic Site
472 Mt Independence Rd
Orwell, Vermont 05760