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Paint Your Own Pottery

Paint Your Own Pottery

Play with vivid underglazes at the Pub to make a one-of-a kind mug or bowl to add to your collection!

Tickets are $35 and can be reserved on Eventbrite. (Choose a “free” ticket to pay another way - send us a message!)

First seating: 12 – 2:00
Second seating: 2:30 – 4:30

We’re very excited for Stephania of Earth, Glaze & Fire to share her knowledge about painting with glazes on pottery. Come with an idea or let the spring weather, pub decor and good company inspire you!

Additional pieces can be added for just $15 more.

Dick Wright Public House
$35
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dick Wright Public House
8022852211
dickwrightpub@gmail.com
https://dickwrightpublichouse.com
Dick Wright Public House
5204 Main St
Franklin, Vermont 05457
802-285-2211
dickwrightpub@gmail.com
https://dickwrightpublichouse.com