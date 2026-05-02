Paint Your Own Pottery

Play with vivid underglazes at the Pub to make a one-of-a kind mug or bowl to add to your collection!

Tickets are $35 and can be reserved on Eventbrite. (Choose a “free” ticket to pay another way - send us a message!)

First seating: 12 – 2:00

Second seating: 2:30 – 4:30

We’re very excited for Stephania of Earth, Glaze & Fire to share her knowledge about painting with glazes on pottery. Come with an idea or let the spring weather, pub decor and good company inspire you!

Additional pieces can be added for just $15 more.