NMOP Presents: An Evening with Tania Léon
NMOP Presents: An Evening with Tania Léon
Cuban-American composer Tania Léon is one of the most vibrant and acclaimed personalities in the world of music. Join us for a concert of works from the entire career of this Pulitzer Prize-winning composer! After the concert, follow us back to NMOP's campus for a delicious Cuban-inspired dinner, followed by dancing and salsa lessons (no experience necessary)!
Barn Opera
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
New Music On The Point
267-886-5359
newmusiconthepoint@gmail.com
Barn Opera
1386 Pearl StreetBrandon, Vermont 05733
(802) 772 -5601
wright@barnopera.com