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NMOP Presents: An Evening with Tania Léon

NMOP Presents: An Evening with Tania Léon

Cuban-American composer Tania Léon is one of the most vibrant and acclaimed personalities in the world of music. Join us for a concert of works from the entire career of this Pulitzer Prize-winning composer! After the concert, follow us back to NMOP's campus for a delicious Cuban-inspired dinner, followed by dancing and salsa lessons (no experience necessary)!

Barn Opera
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Music On The Point
267-886-5359
newmusiconthepoint@gmail.com
https://newmusiconthepoint.com/
Barn Opera
1386 Pearl Street
Brandon, Vermont 05733
(802) 772 -5601
wright@barnopera.com
https://www.barnopera.com/