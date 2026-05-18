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Memorial Day at Vermont State Historic Sites

Memorial Day at Vermont State Historic Sites

Honor those service members who didn't come home at Hubbarton Battlefield State Historic Site. At noon battlefield flags will be raised to full-mast and tribute paid at the battle monument to the soldiers of Hubbardton.

Hubbarton Battlefield State Historic Site
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 25 May 2026

Event Supported By

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
https://historicsites.vermont.gov/
Hubbarton Battlefield State Historic Site
5696 Monument Hill Rd
Castleton, Vermont 05735
(802) 273-2282
https://historicsites.vermont.gov/calendar