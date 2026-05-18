Memorial Day at Vermont State Historic Sites
Memorial Day at Vermont State Historic Sites
Honor those service members who didn't come home at Hubbarton Battlefield State Historic Site. At noon battlefield flags will be raised to full-mast and tribute paid at the battle monument to the soldiers of Hubbardton.
Hubbarton Battlefield State Historic Site
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 25 May 2026
Event Supported By
Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
Hubbarton Battlefield State Historic Site
5696 Monument Hill RdCastleton, Vermont 05735
(802) 273-2282