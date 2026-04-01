May 12 | Best Day Ever Screening & Discussion | Rutland

🚲Best Day Ever follows adaptive mountain bikers Greg Durso and Allie Bianchi as they tackle the daily challenges of disability — and find joy, connection, and belonging in Vermont's mountain biking community. The film documents the completion of the Driving Range, now a fully adaptive trail network in Richmond. Set in the Green Mountains, this is a story of grit, independence, and what’s possible when community and creativity come together.

🌎This award winning documentary is being honored at festivals around the world - and it’s made right here in Vermont. Come see this powerful film in its home state and chat with filmmaker Berne Broudy, Shelby Semmes from Trust for Public Land and Nick Bennett from VMBA.

📽️Click here to watch a preview of the film.

🙏This film tour is made possible with support from Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports, Craftsbury Outdoor Center, Concept 2 and VT Marine, a Local Q-Ramp dealer.

🎟️Click here for tickets.

💰Ticket sales support Vermont Public and VMBA’s funding of adaptive riding in Vermont.

Schedule

6:30 p.m. - Doors open

7 p.m. - Screening begins

7:45 p.m. - Discussion

8: 30 p.m. - Event ends

Accommodations

Vermont Public is committed to providing access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities at our events. To request accommodations, please email events@vermontpublic.org or call us at 802-655-9451 at least seven days in advance of the event.

Cancellation Policy

Please contact the The Paramount Theatre Box Office to obtain a refund. They are open Thursdays and Fridays from 12PM-5PM and one hour prior to all main stage events. You can also leave a message at 802-775-0903 or email the Box Office. They check voicemail and email regularly and will get back to you as soon as possible.

Directions and Parking

Paramount Theater is located at 30 Center St, Rutland, VT 05701. Paid street parking is enforced from 8am – 6pm on Mondays through Fridays. Near the Paramount are two reserved accessible parking spaces. Located directly across the street are another two accessible reserved spaces as well. Parking in the LAZ-managed parking garage is accessed on West Street (one block north of The Paramount) and is $1/hr with a maximum fee of $3. Please remember to bring your parking receipt inside the theatre and/or credit card with you as you will need it to regain entry into the garage.

Other questions? Email us at events@vermontpublic.org.