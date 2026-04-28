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Louise Penny & Mellissa Fung: The Last Mandarin Book Tour. The ONLY tour stop in the USA

Louise Penny & Mellissa Fung: The Last Mandarin Book Tour. The ONLY tour stop in the USA

Phoenix Books of Vermont, USA and Brome Lake Books of Quebec, CAN are honored to present three events with Louise Penny, #1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, and award-winning journalist, Mellissa Fung.

These in-person events will take place at the historic Haskell Free Library & Opera House, which is located in both the US and Canada. The Haskell Free Library & Opera House has stood as a powerful symbol of unity and cross-border friendship and is one of the only buildings in the world that quite literally connects two nations.

Books: Your signed copy of The Last Mandarin will be handed out at the time of entry. This exclusive edition includes bonus content: a note from each author, and a bonus chapter set at the of the creation of the tomb of Qin Shi Huang and the terracotta soldiers. Personalized copies will not be available. Phoenix Books will have unsigned books available for sale at the venue.

Haskell Free Library and Opera House
Each in-person ticket is $40 USD (plus tax and Eventbrite fees)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through May 14, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Phoenix Books
802-872-7111
info@phoenixbooks.biz
https://phoenixbooks.biz/
Haskell Free Library and Opera House
93 Caswell Ave
Derby Line, Vermont 05830