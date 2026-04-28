Louise Penny & Mellissa Fung: The Last Mandarin Book Tour

Phoenix Books of Vermont, USA and Brome Lake Books of Quebec, CAN are honored to present three events with Louise Penny, #1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, and award-winning journalist, Mellissa Fung.

These in-person events will take place at the historic Haskell Free Library & Opera House, which is located in both the US and Canada. The Haskell Free Library & Opera House has stood as a powerful symbol of unity and cross-border friendship and is one of the only buildings in the world that quite literally connects two nations.

-- Books will be handed out upon entry to the event.

-- Every attendee must have a ticket with a barcode; there will be no admittance without a ticket. Please bring a printed copy of your ticket or be prepared to show the ticket confirmation on your mobile device upon arrival.

-- Ticket purchases are limited to 2 per person.