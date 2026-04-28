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Louise Penny & Mellissa Fung: The Last Mandarin Book Tour

Louise Penny & Mellissa Fung: The Last Mandarin Book Tour

Phoenix Books of Vermont, USA and Brome Lake Books of Quebec, CAN are honored to present three events with Louise Penny, #1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, and award-winning journalist, Mellissa Fung.

These in-person events will take place at the historic Haskell Free Library & Opera House, which is located in both the US and Canada. The Haskell Free Library & Opera House has stood as a powerful symbol of unity and cross-border friendship and is one of the only buildings in the world that quite literally connects two nations.

-- Books will be handed out upon entry to the event.

-- Every attendee must have a ticket with a barcode; there will be no admittance without a ticket. Please bring a printed copy of your ticket or be prepared to show the ticket confirmation on your mobile device upon arrival.

-- Ticket purchases are limited to 2 per person.

Haskell Free Library and Opera House
ticket is $40 USD (plus tax and Eventbrite fees) and will include one general admission seat for the date on your ticket and one signed copy of The Last Mandarin.
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Phoenix Books
802-872-7111
info@phoenixbooks.biz
https://phoenixbooks.biz/
Haskell Free Library and Opera House
93 Caswell Avenue Derby Line, VT 05830
Derby Line, Vermont 05830
https://www.haskelloperahouse.org/