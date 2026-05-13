Jasper Craven: 'God Forgives, Brothers Don’t' Book Talk & Signing

As part of the nationwide commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary, join us for an evening with journalist and Northeast Kingdom native Jasper Craven.

In the tradition of Sebastian Junger’s Tribe and Chris Hedges’s classic War Is a Force that Gives Us Meaning, God Forgives, Brothers Don't is a powerful investigation into the fraught history and ominous future of military education in the United States, and how it formed and fuels increasingly volatile strains of American masculinity.

Author Jasper Craven is a Northeast Kingdom native who got his start in journalism at the Caledonian Record. He today covers the military and veterans' issues for outlets including The New York Times, Harper's, The New Republic, The Nation, and New York magazine. In addition to God Forgives, Brothers Don’t (published on May 19, 2026), he is also the coauthor, with Suzanne Gordon and Steve Early, of the academic book Our Veterans. Follow him on X @Jasper_Craven.