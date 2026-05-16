Jamaica, Vermont, is a small town with an outsized sense of community. Mayfest is your invitation to get outside, get involved, and get to know the people and organizations that make Jamaica hum. Go-at-your-own-pace: come early and stay all day, or drop in for an activity or two. Just be sure to end your afternoon on the patio at River & Rye!

THE LINEUP — Choose your own adventure!

8:00 AM — Swing by Jamaica Haus to check in, grab a coffee and a homemade croissant, and get your bearings for the day.

9:00 AM — Free Morning Classes! Pick what moves you:

🧘 Yoga at Town Hall — a gentle way to start the day

🏃 5K Fun Run through town — no pressure, just good company

🏔️ Mountain Bike — Beginner Skills Program for those just getting started, plus guided trails for all you advanced riders thanks to Jamaica Area Mountain Bike Alliance. Bring your own bike and helmet!

10:00 AM — Jamaica State Park🌲opens for the season, just a short stroll from the heart of town! Wander at your own pace or join our self-guided historical walking tour along the West River through one of Southern Vermont's most beautiful spots.

12:00 PM — Community Picnic🧺Pack a lunch, bring a dessert to share, and pull up a camping chair. And don't forget to check out our Pollinator-friendly Plant Sale!

1:00 PM — Maypole Ceremony🎻A lovely moment to take in the Green Mountains of Vermont, usher in Summer and come together to appreciate this special place we call home.

2:00 PM — Pollinator Workshop, Joining Fair & Open Studios🌸Learn how to build a bee-friendly meadow in your own yard, discover our local artists, and find out what's buzzing in Jamaica. Or, just bring a book and chill at Jamaica Haus!

5:00 PM — Patio Party at River & Rye🎶Live music, outstanding food and drink, and plenty of cheer to close out a great day.

Whether you live nearby or you're discovering our little corner of Vermont for the first time, we'd love to see you at Jamaica Mayfest!