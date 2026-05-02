The Great Brandon Auction, now in its 38th year, is open daily, starting Thurs., July 2 and closing on Sat. July 11. Location is in downtown Brandon at the Brandon Town Hall.

Thu, July 2: 11-7:30pm

Fri, July 3: 11-9pm (also Brandon’s Parade & celebrations!)

Sat, July 4: 11-7pm-

Sun, July 5: 11-5pm

Mon, July 6 thru Thu, July 9: 11-7pm

Fri, July 10: 11-7:30pm

Sat, July 11: 8am-2pm (Auction Closes!)

Sun, July 12: 10am-2pm (For pick up of items only)

The Auction offers antiques, collectibles, new merchandise, surprises and treasures from attics and barns. Also lots of gift certificates to local businesses including restaurants, stores, massages, services and much more!

Other donations include dressers, armoires, lamps, clean upholstered chairs, rattan sofa set and pair of chairs, desks, highly collectible china sets, household items, nightstands, wooden snowshoes, rockers, pottery, glassware, metalware, ! Original art work from many of Brandon’s famed artists. And our usual selection of interesting and eclectic items. Ten days to bid and buy!

Come on into Brandon starting July 2nd to bid or buy treasures and enjoy our beautiful revitalized downtown. Be sure to come back often to check your bids and see what new treats have been donated. Keep watch at brandon.org for pictures and news. For more info call 802-247-6401 or email to: info@brandon.org. Sponsored by the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce.