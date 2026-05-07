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Far Out: Documentary Screening and Q&A

Far Out: Documentary Screening and Q&A

This 85-minute documentary tells the story of two rural New England communal farms. It traces fifty years in the lives of a group of writers, activists, and artists and conveys not only how these “hippies” transformed Vermont and western Massachusetts, but also how rural life and the people they met
changed them. The program will include a discussion and Q&A with filmmaker Charles Light and poet and commune resident, Verandah Porche. The film’s story begins in the summer of 1968, in the middle of a left-wing faction fight, when a group of radical journalists from Liberation News Service (LNS) left New York City for the country. They founded two communes–at Packer Corners in Guilford, VT and in Montague, MA.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online through the link below.

The Arlington Common
15
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arlington Common
info@arlingtoncommon.org
https://www.arlingtoncommon.org/

Artist Group Info

Charlie Light
clight@gmpfilms.com
greenmountainpostfilms.com
The Arlington Common
3938 Vermont Rte 7a
Arlington, Vermont 05250
info@arlingtoncommon.org
https://www.arlingtoncommon.org/