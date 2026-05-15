Early Bird Nature Walk
Early Bird Nature Walk
Sue Wetmore, our bird expert, introduces you to the birds of spring and spring migration as you walk along the Mount Independence trails. Wear sturdy shoes or boots and dress for the weather. No pets please. Meet in front of the Museum. Program runs from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Call 802-948-2000 for details.
Mount Independence State Historic Site
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
Mount Independence State Historic Site
472 Mt Independence RdOrwell, Vermont 05760