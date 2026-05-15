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Early Bird Nature Walk

Early Bird Nature Walk

Sue Wetmore, our bird expert, introduces you to the birds of spring and spring migration as you walk along the Mount Independence trails. Wear sturdy shoes or boots and dress for the weather. No pets please. Meet in front of the Museum. Program runs from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Call 802-948-2000 for details.

Mount Independence State Historic Site
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
https://historicsites.vermont.gov/
Mount Independence State Historic Site
472 Mt Independence Rd
Orwell, Vermont 05760
https://historicsites.vermont.gov/calendar