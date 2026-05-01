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David Feurzeig: Play Every Town Concert in Tunbridge

David Feurzeig: Play Every Town Concert in Tunbridge

Renowned pianist David Feurzeig will perform his 99th Vermont concert in Tunbridge with local performers Isabella Weed, Nan Frost, and Rudi Ruddell, continuing David’s exciting tour — a free show in all of Vermont’s 252 towns to spread the joy of music and promote environmentally sustainable performance.

In May of 2022, he embarked on his Play Every Town project: 252 free concerts in each of Vermont’s 252 towns to combat climate change through the power of community and music. With this project David will become the first musician to perform in every Vermont municipality. He will travel in his solar-charged electric vehicle throughout the state, offering free concerts to bring attention to the interrelated issues of climate and community, while bringing the joy of music to his audiences.

The Tunbridge Church
Free
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Play Every Town
playeverytown@gmail.com
https://www.PlayEveryTown.com

Artist Group Info

David Feurzeig
PlayEveryTown@gmail.com
https://www.PlayEveryTown.com
The Tunbridge Church
273 VT-110
Tunbridge, Vermont
(802) 693-5878
nhrog@aol.com
https://tunbridgechurch.org/