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'Best Day Ever' Screening

'Best Day Ever' Screening

Join us for a screening of the award-winning, Vermont-based documentary, Best Day Ever, following adaptive mountain bikers Greg Durso & Allie Bianchi. The film explores their experiences as they navigate the challenges of disability while finding joy, connection, and belonging through outdoor recreation, and highlights Vermont’s ongoing efforts to expand inclusive recreational opportunities across the state.

DoubleTree by Hilton
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026

Event Supported By

RunVermont
802.863.8412
https://runvermont.org
DoubleTree by Hilton
870 Williston Rd
South Burlington, Vermont 05403