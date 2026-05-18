Before and After the Battle of Hubbardton

An illustrated talk presenting the story of what was happening in the Hubbardton area in the weeks before the July 7, 1777, battle. How did the unrest affect the region’s civilian population before and after the battle? Speakers are site administrator Elsa Gilbertson and site interpreter Mark Brownell.

Program is from 1:00 PM to 2:00PM. Call (802) 273-2282 for more information.