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Before and After the Battle of Hubbardton

Before and After the Battle of Hubbardton

An illustrated talk presenting the story of what was happening in the Hubbardton area in the weeks before the July 7, 1777, battle. How did the unrest affect the region’s civilian population before and after the battle? Speakers are site administrator Elsa Gilbertson and site interpreter Mark Brownell.

Program is from 1:00 PM to 2:00PM. Call (802) 273-2282 for more information.

Hubbarton Battlefield State Historic Site
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
https://historicsites.vermont.gov/
Hubbarton Battlefield State Historic Site
5696 Monument Hill Rd
Castleton, Vermont 05735