BarnArts Race Around the Lake 5k/10k

The Race Around the Lake 5k & 10k is a fundraiser for BarnArts youth programming. Sign up by April 30 to receive our Race Around the Lake T-shirt!

Events: 10k Run, 5k Run/Walk, Virtual 10k & 5k

Early Registration Fees:

—10k Adults: $50, 12 & under: $25

—5k Adults: $40, 12 & under: $25

—Virtual 10K & 5K: $25 & $15

10k Race begins at 10:30am

5k Race begins at 11am

Races begin and end at Silver Lake State Park, with courses encircling Silver Lake on town roads, dirt roads and single-track wooded trails with intermittent views of the lake. The popular and challenging 10k route pops out of the woods on Royalton Tpk and loops back to the state park via Tower Rd.

Race registration includes a Chef's Table lunch after the race, featuring chili by Twin Farms, assorted local cheeses by Plymouth Cheese, fresh greens from Honey Field Farm, Sweetland Farm, & Heartwood Farm, Strafford Creamery chocolate milk, Red Hen Bakery bread, pasta and chickpea/vegan dishes.

After race activities also include live music by Justin Park and friends, and an award ceremony.

Can't attend but still want to participate? Sign up to Race Virtually wherever!