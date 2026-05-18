Back Roads Readings: Julia Alvarez
Back Roads Readings: Julia Alvarez
Back Roads Readings will host author Julia Alvarez reading poems from her latest book, Visitation, in the theater at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. Her reading will be followed by a reception and book sale.
Highland Center for the Arts
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Back Roads Readings
802-633-4956
backroadsreadings@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Julia Alvarez
Highland Center for the Arts
2875 Hardwick StreetGreensboro, Vermont 05841
8025332000
keisha@highlandartsvt.org