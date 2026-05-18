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Back Roads Readings: The Poetry of David Budbill

Back Roads Readings: The Poetry of David Budbill

Back Roads Readings will host a reading of the late poet and playwright, David Budbill, in the theater at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. David Budbill was the author of many books of poetry and plays set in the mythical town of Judevine, VT. The reading will be followed by a reception and book sale.

Highland Center for the Arts
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Back Roads Readings
802-633-4956
backroadsreadings@gmail.com
http://www.backroadsreadings.org
Highland Center for the Arts
2875 Hardwick Street
Greensboro, Vermont 05841
8025332000
keisha@highlandartsvt.org
https://www.highlandartsvt.org