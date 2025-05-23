Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

May 30, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 4336 | 26m 46s

Education reform bill | Housing infrastructure bill | Phone-free schools | Panel: Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator, Vermont Public; Kevin McCallum - Seven Days; Lola Duffort - Vermont Public; Tim McQuiston - Vermont Business Magazine.

Aired: 05/29/25
Sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 23, 2025
Future of education reform uncertain | State leaders shine spotlight on cost of health care in Vt.
Episode: S2025 E4335 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 16, 2025
As federal cuts loom, the Vt. Legislature builds a reserve | Rural Schools | Cannabis Market in VT
Episode: S2025 E4334 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 9, 2025
At a cost of nearly $120M, lawmakers hold property tax increases to 1%
Episode: S2025 E4333 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 2, 2025
$9B state budget moves to reconciliation process |Mohsen Mahdawi released from prison
Episode: S2025 E4332 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
April 25, 2025
8 migrant farmworkers arrested at Berkshire dairy
Episode: S2025 E4331 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
April 18, 2025
Upper Valley resident detained at citizenship interview in Colchester
Episode: S2025 E4330 | 26:46
Watch 25:36
Vermont This Week
April 11, 2025
House Democrats propose education funding and property tax reform
Episode: S2025 E4329 | 25:36
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
April 4, 2025
House lawmakers approve a 2026 fiscal year budget | Vermont’s health care crisis
Episode: S2025 E4328 | 26:46
Watch 26:24
Vermont This Week
March 28, 2025
UVM Medical Center and GMCB reach tentative settlement
Episode: S2025 E4327 | 26:24
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
March 21, 2025
Scott administration rejects compromise on motel housing funding
Episode: S2025 E4326 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Vermont This Week Season 2025
  • Vermont This Week Season 2024
  • Vermont This Week Season 2023
  • Vermont This Week Season 2022
  • Vermont This Week Season 2021
  • Vermont This Week Season 2020
  • Vermont This Week Season 2019
  • Vermont This Week Season 2018
