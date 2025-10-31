November 7th, 2025

Extras
Vermont will backfill SNAP benefits |Program excels at getting women elected to office
Vt. Sen. Douglass resigns, Dem candidate jumps in early | UVM Health aims for course correction
Rural school boards contend with uncertain future | ICE plans to increase surveillance work in Vt.
Future of Vermont’s bias-free policing work in question | Impacts of federal government shutdown
Bipartisan group of Vt. lawmakers visit Israel | Towns try new model to tackle overlapping issues
Highway safety program faces delays | Post-release prisoner transports
Balancing energy production and clean water | Koch-funded campaign targets climate action in Vt.
