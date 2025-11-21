Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

December 5th, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 4411 | 25m 00s

VT Secretary of State sued for withholding voter data from Feds | VT’s top federal prosecutor position still empty | Vermont to see nearly 12% hike in property taxes. Panel: Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator; Howard Weiss-Tisman - Vermont Public; Kevin McCallum - Seven Days; Colin Flanders - Seven Days.

Aired: 12/04/25
Sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.
Watch 24:59
Vermont This Week
November 28th, 2025
A special sports edition of Vermont This Week
Episode: S2025 E4410 | 24:59
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
November 21st, 2025
Act 73Redistricting Task Force, Governor Scott at odds over proposal
Episode: S2025 E4409 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
November 14th, 2025
Vermonters get sticker shock during open enrollment | Copley birthing center closes
Episode: S2025 E4408 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
November 7th, 2025
Beta Technologies debuts on the NYSE | School board votes to close two schools in southern VT
Episode: S2025 E4407 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
October 31st, 2025
Vermont will backfill SNAP benefits |Program excels at getting women elected to office
Episode: S2025 E4406 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
October 24, 2025
Vt. Sen. Douglass resigns, Dem candidate jumps in early | UVM Health aims for course correction
Episode: S2025 E4405 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
October 17, 2025
Republican state senator faces calls to resign
Episode: S2025 E4404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
October 10, 2025
Rural school boards contend with uncertain future | ICE plans to increase surveillance work in Vt.
Episode: S2025 E4403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
October 3, 2025
Future of Vermont’s bias-free policing work in question | Impacts of federal government shutdown
Episode: S2025 E4402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
September 26, 2025
Bipartisan group of Vt. lawmakers visit Israel | Towns try new model to tackle overlapping issues
Episode: S2025 E4401 | 26:46